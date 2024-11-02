Chaos at UK law firm accused of ignoring Saudi World Cup report | Saudi Arabia





A British law firm is said to have played a key role when the Saudi crown prince imprisoned more than 400 of the country's most influential figures in a luxury hotel and confiscated their assets in 2017.

At the behest of Mohammed bin Salman, London-based magic circle giant law firm Clifford Chance reportedly helped force the transfer of assets from Saudi TV stations to the government.

A total of $100 billion worth of assets were taken from detainees, including political rivals of Crown Prince Mohammed. Some were reportedly beaten, unable to sleep, and in stressful positions.

With global sales up 9% to $2.3 billion in its fiscal year, seven years after the infamous purge of Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotels, Clifford Chance is an unrivaled legal powerhouse in Saudi Arabia, according to its website. I have grown.

It boasts large government clients, including major ministries and national public investment funds. Following legal changes in 2023, the Saudi arm of AS&H Clifford Chance became one of the first foreign firms authorized to practice law in a joint venture with a local firm.

Last month, it was selected as the Saudi Law Firm of the Year at a glittering awards ceremony held in Dubai.

Companies with long ties to the Saudi regime are facing scrutiny after an independent assessment of Saudi Arabia's human rights record was commissioned as part of the country's efforts to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Whitewash.

The Observer understands that at least one other law firm was approached to carry out the assessment but was turned down due to reputational concerns and fears of a conflict of interest.

But Saudi governor Clifford Chance, whose work includes overseeing the recent multibillion-pound football stadium deal for two clubs in the Saudi Professional League, agreed. This appointment has reportedly been approved by the World Federation of Football (FIFA).

The assessment, required as part of the Fifas bidding process, was supposed to provide an independent and unbiased picture of the human rights situation in the Kingdom. According to the UN Guiding Principles that FIFA says it adheres to, such assessments must include all internationally recognized human rights as reference points.

FIFA's 2034 World Cup bidding process required an independent, unbiased report on human rights in Saudi Arabia produced by British law firm Clifford Chance. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

However, documents seen by the Observer show AS&H Clifford Chance agreed to severely limit the scope of the report at the request of the Saudi Arabian Football Association (Saff), which in turn was approved by FIFA.

The limitations mean that the report only looked at human rights recognized in Saudi Arabia, rather than those recognized globally and considered relevant by the Saudi Football Federation.

Across 39 pages, there is no mention of Saudi Arabia's discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, criminalization of same-sex sexual activity, controls on freedom of expression, ban on labor unions, construction of megacities, or forced evictions. Neom. In the report's methodology note, AS&H Clifford Chance says the scope was determined by Saff in agreement with Fifa. The memo also reveals that the review was completed after just six weeks of office work and relied solely on interviews with government departments. Human rights groups and people affected by alleged abuses, including migrant workers, were not consulted.

Last week, a coalition of 11 human rights groups attacked the report as fatally flawed, claiming it dramatically downplayed the serious risks of hosting the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Julia Regner, executive director of ALQST for Human Rights, a Saudi Arabian diaspora group, said it was artificially limited, misleading and presented an overly positive view, while James Lynch of Fair Square, a nonprofit advocacy group, called it whitewashing. Yes.

Lynch said it was unthinkably bad and downright bizarre that Clifford Chance, known for his human rights work in the UK, would ignore international standards and agree to standards set by the Saudi Football Federation. The failure to consult with external stakeholders was completely outrageous, he added.

This was a departure from standard practice, he said. They'll say: Look, we didn't have enough time. But that's not okay. Don't accept it or call it an independent human rights assessment because it isn't.

The company has also been accused of cherry-picking comments from UN agencies, omitting some of the most damning findings, such as investigations into women and girls who face criminal proceedings if they accuse them of sexual abuse. It does not include a report from a UN special rapporteur, nor does it mention the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi or the Ritz-Carlton purge.

Steve Cockburn, head of labor rights and sport at Amnesty International, said: “It is incredible that AS&H Clifford Chance omitted such a glaring risk from its assessment and it is disgraceful that FIFA cleared the way for them to do so.”

Controversy over the report, which was first published by FIFA in July but received little attention, has thrown Clifford Chance's Canary Wharf headquarters into chaos.

The firm is known for its pro bono and human rights work, and one of its partners serves as co-chair of the Business and Human Rights Lawyers Association. But key staff with relevant expertise were not consulted, according to people familiar with the evaluation. One source said there was a shitstorm internally.

Another person said: It's a shoddy piece of work. Given that the parameters were so narrow, it would have been a mistake for anyone trustworthy to do this. There is no way to do this in an ethical manner, given the conditions attached.

There is also a risk that this revelation will undermine the company's commitment to championing LGBTQ rights. In 2023, Clifford Chance was named one of the World's Best LGBT Employers in Stonewall's Global Workplace Equality Index, which recognizes organizations taking action to advance LGBT equality around the world.

Here is a quote from the Global Inclusion Officer posted on the site: Having value is not enough. We must stand up for our values ​​and be willing to campaign for them if they are to become a reality. Saudi Arabia has a long track record. Persecution of LGBT people. Last September, World Cup chiefs promised that those taking part in the tournament would be treated with respect regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but extramarital sex, including same-sex relationships, is considered a crime. Punishments can include death, and LGBT people practice extreme self-censorship to survive in everyday life, according to Human Right Watch. This issue was not mentioned in the World Cup report.

The result also raises further questions for FIFA about the integrity of Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid as the vote to confirm the kingdom approaches as the 2034 hosts.

The bid was controversial from the start after the FIFA Council, led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, took steps widely seen as helping Saudi Arabia succeed, including deciding to host the 2030 tournament on three continents. . Eligible to enter Asia or Oceania in 2034. The process, which only takes 25 days for each country to express its opinion, has also been shortened.

After Saudi Arabia emerged as the sole bidder, the Norwegian Football Federation attacked the process as not transparent enough. FIFA insists it was fair.

An artist's impression of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, which Saudi Arabia plans to build for the 2034 World Cup. picture: –

Saudi Arabia's designation as host is expected to be ratified at the FIFA General Assembly in Zurich on December 11, where the 211 member countries will vote.

A FIFA spokesman said a thorough bidding process was underway and the club would not comment until it was complete.

Clifford Chance declined to comment on the report but said he planned to release an assessment of Saudi Arabia's bid, including a human rights assessment, before the council meeting.

Clifford Chance did not comment on the human rights assessment, its ties to the Saudi government or its alleged involvement in asset transfers during the Ritz-Carlton purge. In an email to the advocacy group last week, global managing partner Charles Adams said it would be inappropriate to comment beyond what is contained in the published report.

The Saudi government has been contacted for comment. Previously, claims that he was tortured during the fight against corruption at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel were dismissed as completely untrue.

