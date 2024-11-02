US election results: when can we expect the final result? | US Election News 2024





The United States is days away from its presidential election, as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump focus their campaigns on swing states, where every vote counts.

As Election Day approaches, we take a closer look at what to expect on the day itself and how the results could play out.

When are the US elections?

The election will take place on Tuesday November 5, 2024.

In most states, polls will open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time. Given the multiple time zones in the United States, this would be between 11:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT.

What time does the voting end?

Polling place closing times differ from state to state and sometimes from county to county.

However, most polling places will close between 6 p.m. Eastern Time and midnight Eastern Time (10 p.m.-04 a.m. GMT).

When does vote counting begin in the United States and when can we expect the results?

Just hours after the first polls closed at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (10 p.m. GMT), the results should begin to be known. However, some states will count votes faster than others. While polls close several hours later in Western states, their first results won't start coming in until later, when some Eastern states may already have been called to vote for Harris or Trump .

In a close race between them, counting could continue well beyond election night, and we might not know the winner for several days.

It's really close, says Raymond J. La Raja, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

According to the FiveThirtyEights National Polls tracker, Harris maintains a narrow national lead of about 1.2 points as of Friday.

However, La Raja explained that polls might not accurately reflect certain groups of voters, which could lead to surprising results for either candidate. If the polls are wrong and the race isn't as close as expected, we'll find out pretty quickly, he added.

But I guess we won't know in the first few days.

It's so close [that a candidate might] I wouldn't concede so I'll get out the coffee and tea because it's going to be a long evening that could last a few days.

What do we know about swing states?

Seven swing states are expected to play a key role in the outcome of the presidential race.

These key states include Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), North Carolina (16), Georgia (16), Michigan (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), and Nevada (6) , collectively totaling 93 Electoral College votes.

A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the election.

Polls in these states will close between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 p.m. to 02:00 GMT).

Some of the first results will likely come from Georgia, where state law requires all early votes to be counted and reported by 8 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight GMT) on election night.

North Carolina follows. In the state, votes will be counted and reported throughout the evening, with full results expected by midnight (0400 GMT).

In 2020, Nevada was slow and the state was not called until five days after Election Day. Since then, the rules have changed and the process should go faster this time. However, it is possible that the results will not be known on election night. The state is allowing mail-in ballots to arrive late, which could take days before we know final results.

Pennsylvania, one of the most important battleground states, did not have a clear winner in 2020 for four days after Election Day. The state is one of the few that does not allow election workers to begin processing mail-in ballots before Election Day, meaning it will likely be several days before results are known.

In Michigan, the count could be faster than in past elections because it now allows officials to begin processing mail-in ballots before Election Day, but we don't yet know exactly when the state might be summoned.

In Arizona, officials can begin processing mail-in ballots as soon as they are received. The first results are expected to be announced around 10 p.m. Eastern Time (0200 GMT), an hour after polls close.

Finally, in Wisconsin, poll workers can't start processing ballots until Election Day, meaning there could also be delays, like in Pennsylvania. According to a CNN report, the results likely won't be known until Wednesday.

What happens in the event of a tie?

If there is a tie 269-269 or if a third-party candidate wins the electoral votes, preventing any candidate from reaching 270 votes, the next step is known as a contingent election.

A conditional election is the process that takes place when the United States House of Representatives decides the winner. Each state delegation in the House has one vote, and a candidate must receive a majority of the state delegation's votes to win.

The U.S. Senate would then choose the vice president, with each senator having one vote and a simple majority (51 votes) required to win.

There have been three cases of contingent elections in the United States, in 1801, 1825, and 1837. The closest election in recent years was the 2000 presidential election, when George W. Bush won 271 electoral votes election, one more than he needed after a controversial recount. in Florida. Incumbent Vice President Al Gore won 266 electoral college votes.

Are there any concerns about a potential delay this year?

If the announcement of results is delayed, it will certainly increase the feeling of fraud and illegitimacy, La Raja said.

The longer we wait, people wonder: what's going on behind those closed doors? How do they count the ballots? Who is lying?, he added.

According to him, it is better to have close elections and reach the verdict quickly.

These fears and doubts emerged in 2021, when thousands of supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat and forcing lawmakers to show up on grounds of security. This happened after he told his supporters to fight like hell.

What happened in previous years?

In the last 2020 election, results were announced four days after the November 3 election, after Pennsylvania's results were confirmed. In the previous elections, in 2016, Hillary Clinton conceded to Donald Trump the day after the election.

During the 2020 election, some states experienced what is known as a red mirage, with Trump appearing to be in the lead when the first votes were counted on election night. A shift to blue occurred as additional mail-in votes were counted and President Joe Biden took the lead.

