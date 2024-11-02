The US conducts exit polls differently from the UK. Here's how and why: | american news





There are two main differences between election coverage in the UK and the US.

Last July, at 10pm, Sky News' exit poll graphic predicted a landslide victory for Labor and a crushing defeat for the Conservatives.

It took a long time to confirm this prediction because constituency results are announced by local returning officers only after all votes have been counted.

Recent US elections: Data reveals potentially decisive trends in two swing states.

Americans do things differently, and for good reason. Polling places close much earlier in the East than in the West. In some states, there are still hours left to vote, but in others, counting has already begun.

In West Coast states, there is a “waiting” moment for the polls to close and broadcasters can release national exit poll headlines, but that doesn't tell them the winner.

Instead, it will tell you the type of people who voted for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump and the issues that influenced the outcome.

So far I think it's 1-0 up to England. But then comes the next part.

Instead of delaying the release of votes until every last ballot has been cast, states will begin releasing numbers as votes are counted.

And they do so in a way that allows us to compare this time to previous times. It's not about making declarations in sports halls using strange microphones, it's about running tallies for constituencies (think local council districts) and counties (from smallest to largest).

It is this data that American broadcasters such as NBC will use to “call” each state’s presidential vote. Television networks play a big role in American election drama.

Image: Early voting in Henderson, Nevada on October 19th. Photo: AP

More than 160 million votes will be cast in this election, more than five times the number of votes cast in last July's general election.

And while the outcome of our election was never in doubt, with the broadcaster's exit polls showing Labor with an overwhelming majority, the same will not be true in the presidential race.

As in the UK, a consortium of US broadcasters comprising NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN forms the national election pool.

Edison Research, a consumer research company, surveys voters at more than 600 polling places as people leave the polls.

The survey also included phone interviews with people who voted before Nov. 5. Once completed, the U.S. exit poll will garner responses from more than 20,000 voters, similar to the number collected in the general election.

So, after two surveys of voters, important differences in purpose are now clear.

The UK version focuses entirely on predicting the distribution of seats between competing parties, predicting the winner and the likelihood of a majority in the House of Commons. Recent elections have proven quite adept at accomplishing this task.

Image: Photo: AP Image: American pollsters are more interested in campaign issues that matter to voters. Photo: AP

In contrast, the American version is much less concerned with predicting the winner (there are very good reasons for taking this approach) and more concerned with campaign issues that matter to voters, how they viewed the candidates, and what factors determined who they won. There is this. their choice.

The survey identifies key demographic characteristics of each respondent, including whether they are male or female, age, ethnic heritage, and educational qualifications.

Combined with questions about this presidential choice, their usual partisan preference (Democrat, Republican, or none of the above), the survey data provides a carefully detailed picture of which types of voters made which types of choices and why. Analysis is now possible. like that.

3:16 How will Americans vote on Election Day?

Broadcasters including Sky News will use exit polls in 2024 to highlight differences between male and female voters on the abortion issue.

The poll will also show how the economy ranks among voters and whether Donald Trump's stance on lower taxes has won or lost him votes in various social groups. Will Kamala Harris' relationship with the Biden administration and the illegal immigration issue have a positive or negative impact on her White House bid?

It's all very interesting. But aren't we all trying to figure out who won? In theory, US exit polls could be used for this purpose, but it would be unwise to do so in extremely competitive situations.

Sky's national poll tracker shows Harris currently slightly ahead, although the Democratic blue line and the Republican red line are getting closer and closer. But even if she loses the national vote, the polls will still be within the margin of error.

Of course, she can get more votes than Trump and still lose the election, as Hillary Clinton discovered when she lost to Trump in 2016. Getting the votes is necessary, but where those votes are and how many Electoral College votes are available are important. most.

Trump beat Clinton because his votes were distributed better than Clinton's. History can repeat itself.

Releasing precinct-level vote numbers as votes are counted is essential to U.S. election coverage. The National Election Pool employs more than 1,000 researchers to collect votes in each of the 50 states.

Read more: 6 Ways Elections Work In a cut-throat race, every move counts.

NBC News will also increase these numbers with more detailed analysis before each state and electoral college votes for Harris or Trump. The first person to reach 270 college votes wins.

Professor John Lapinsky of the University of Pennsylvania heads NBC's decision desk.

Broadcasters have pooled their resources to provide exit polls, but each will analyze the actual voting figures independently as they become available.

Lapinski and his team, representing NBC, will ask states for either Harris or Trump only if the leading candidate's vote margin is large enough to overtake him.

This is a critical moment for each broadcaster, especially as the primary is likely to be close and social media could play a key role in stoking accusations of election fraud and pushback.

Because the stakes are so high, these decisions take time and patience.

Our July election was completed and dusted in time for the Breakfast Bulletin. It could take days of counting, recounts and legal appeals before we know who the winner of the 2024 presidential election is.

