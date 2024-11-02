



The men hunched over a bench in a former stable block in Bradford-on-Avon, a small town near Bath, belong to an exclusive group. In the UK they still build bicycles from scratch.

They work for Moulton Bicycles, a manufacturer of small wheel bicycles with unique steel trellis frames. The company is one of a number of specialist manufacturers in the UK that invest in quality, design and customer service to ensure they can withstand the harsh conditions of the global market.

Small manufacturers must offer products that are differentiated enough to justify higher prices at a time when prices are plummeting due to overorders and resulting declines in demand during the coronavirus pandemic. A string of retailers, distributors and manufacturers have faced bankruptcy.

Carlton Reid, an author on cycling issues and a close observer of the sector, said the cottage industry of niche operators is less focused on hitting sales and profit targets than dominant bike brands Trek and US and Taiwanese giant Specialized.

Manufacturers like Moulton set themselves apart by offering unique designs. Others offer products made from unusual materials such as titanium or customized to individual customer requirements.

Reed said there's still some kind of technology going on.

Dan Farrell, Moulton's technical director, said it relies on selling bikes in small quantities but at high prices. Approximately 700 units are sold annually, ranging from 2,100 entry-level machines to 21,950 double pylon models made of stainless steel.

Many manufacturers are hoping that demand and prices will rebound next year to bail them out, according to Farrell. Due to the small nature of the industry and wariness about disclosing sales to competitors, there are no public figures for niche segment sales or revenue figures.

Many industries are trying to survive until the 25th if they can make it to the end of the year. It will be okay, Farrell said. There are a lot of things we do that we don't do the same way as the rest of the industry.

What sets a specialist supplier apart is a visit to their store in Sheen, South West London, which sells bikes designed and assembled by Pearson Cycles. Pearson produced its first bicycle in 1860, making it the world's oldest surviving bicycle company, but it now only makes carbon fiber-framed performance bicycles for road racing, off-road or gravel riding.

We've become more specialized, and most of the bikes are built exactly for the customer and shipped directly to the customer if they don't come into the store, said Will Pearson, who co-owns the business with his brother Guy.

The ultra-light, aerodynamic bikes range from around 3,700 units to well over twice that price. The frame was designed in London and manufactured in Taiwan and China.

Will Pearson Anna Gordon/FT, co-owner of Pearson Cycles in London, which has been making bicycles since 1860

Pearson acknowledged that larger brands were selling high-performance bikes at prices 30 to 40 percent below Pearson Cycles prices. But he said companies that have invested in online services are confident there will be enough customers willing to pay for good customer service and a variety of designs.

We know there is a clear demand for our bikes across the UK and overseas, Pearson said. It would be very appreciated if we could provide the same value and customer care to people outside of our normal local jurisdiction.

Based in Machynlleth, west Wales, Atherton Bikes' approach is further personalized by custom-making each of the company's premium mountain bikes. For our high-end A range, we use 3D printers to produce titanium and carbon fiber frame parts tailored to your needs.

CEO Dan Brown said Atherton's growth had slowed as discounted products flooded the market. It was also competing with the growing popularity of E-Assist mountain bikes, which Atherton does not offer.

But the company expects to sell 600 bikes this year, double the number it sold in all of 2023. These figures are similar for other highly specialized brands. These brands typically have annual sales in the hundreds of thousands or low millions of pounds, generating profits in the hundreds of thousands or low millions of pounds.

The growth follows Atherton's launch of a new range of aluminum frame bikes starting at 4,800 units. Carbon and titanium models cost between 6,850 and 9,000.

“We expect to grow to the mid-thousands within two to three years,” Brown said. We were on a fairly aggressive growth trajectory.

At the Moulton site in Bradford-on-Avon, Farrell is confident this high-value strategy can succeed. His company's founder, the late engineer Alex Moulton, had been interested in high-performance bicycles with sophisticated suspension and small wheels for decades.

Moulton, who died in 2012, designed the company's current range to be manufactured in England in small quantities and sold at high prices. Their lattice frame combines strength and lightness.

Moulton decided in the early 1980s that this was the way British manufacturing was to proceed, Farrell said. He deliberately designed something that took a lot of effort to ensure that you knew where your money was going.

Reid said this approach had proven successful for many of the UK's high-value bike brands.

They all have certain price points that make them immune from supply bottom, he said. They have good margins and some of them have been around for a while.

Farrell agreed. There was enough demand for highly specialized bikes to keep a business like Moulton's afloat, he said.

If you don't think you'll sell millions of these products, you can charge a premium, Farrell said. This allows production in relatively high-cost areas.

