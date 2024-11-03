I'm avoiding two UK stocks like the plague in the stock market today





I think there is a good opportunity in UK stocks at the moment. I can see stocks I want to buy in both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

However, I have no intention of buying either index overall. That's because they both contain stocks that I really don't like seeing.

Taylor Wimpy

I have nothing against Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) as a business. If I were to buy shares in a UK housebuilder, I would choose a relatively stable dividend.

Nevertheless, I am not interested in stocks at the moment. The company, along with several of its industry peers, is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The focus of the investigation is potential collusion between UK housebuilders. And I have no idea what will happen or what this will mean.

A look at Lloyds shares over the past week should remind investors just how dangerous ignoring potential scrutiny can be. The bank faces up to $3.9 billion in auto loan liabilities.

If Taylor Wimpey comes out unscathed, buying the stock today could be a great decision. Despite prices continuing to rise, there is a lot of demand in the UK housing market.

I am not in a position to judge how likely this is to happen. And that means buying stocks today is essentially gambling and not what I want from investing.

Wizz Air

In comparison, I don't like Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ) one bit. The business model of offering low fares on long-haul flights seems to me to be fraught with risk.

For short-haul flights, the travel time can be reduced to allow for additional travel. This will allow the same aircraft to fly from London to Paris three times a day rather than twice.

This is not possible on a flight that takes 8 hours. So I don't think the efficiencies that enable low-cost travel on short-haul flights are possible on long-haul routes.

Another reason is that there is not much demand for premium seats on two-hour flights. This means that the key differentiator is price and that low-cost carriers have a significant competitive advantage.

I don't think that's the case for long haul flights. Wizz believes so, and thinks it can sell enough seats. But I stay away while they try to make this strategy work.

It's not all bad news that your company's fuel prices have fallen, which will help you save on fuel costs. But that's not enough to convince me to buy the stock.

index investing

This is why I don't really like index investing. There are some obvious benefits, such as instant diversification, but every index seems to contain some stocks that I don't want to own.

That's why I prefer to find companies I like and buy their stock. There are plenty of stocks in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, but not all of them are equally attractive.

