UK budget checklist: what you need to do now to make the most of your cash | Fall 2024 Budget





Prime Minister Rachel Reeves delivered her long-awaited first budget on Wednesday. As a result, here is a checklist of things you can do with your finances.

Use your Isa allowance

The Prime Minister confirmed that the payment limit for these tax-efficient wrappers will remain at 20,000 per year until 2030. If you want to invest in stocks, it's a good idea to use that allowance first. Your capital gains. This was true before the Budget, but it has become even more important with the rise in capital gains tax (CGT) rates on shares.

On Wednesday, CGT on shares and other assets rose from 20% to 24% for higher rate taxpayers and from 10% to 18% for basic rate taxpayers. If you're lucky enough to make a profit of 15,000 on stocks and have no losses to offset, you'll pay CGT on anything over your annual allowance of 3,000 outside your Isa. For higher rate taxpayers this means their CGT bill is 2,880 and they have 12,120 in their pocket. If you make the same profit inside your Isa, you'll keep the full 15,000.

If you stay inside an Isa, you can keep all your capital gains. Photo: Rafe Swan/Getty Images/Image Source

A process called a bed and Isa, which many Isa providers can help you with, allows you to move stocks and shares you already own into a bed and protect them from tax on future profits. However, you will pay stamp duty on any shares you move and, if you have already made a large profit, you may be subject to CGT, so seek advice first.

Race Khalaf, head of investment analysis at advisory firm AJ Bell, said this would allow investors to use their annual 3,000 CGT allocation while also selling loss-making stocks to reduce profits. Losses can be used to offset gains, reducing your capital gains tax liability, and you can repurchase one or both investments within your Isa to avoid tax on future profits, he says.

Skate to buy a house

If you're planning to buy in England or Northern Ireland, check now to make sure your purchase is completed before stamp duty changes next year.

The Prime Minister has decided not to extend the temporary threshold set by the previous government, so from April next year stamp duty will begin to be paid on all properties valued at over $125,000, up from the current $250,000. First-time buyers can currently expect to pay between $425,000 and more than $300,000 for a home. And they will only get first-time buyer relief for homes priced up to $500,000, compared to $625,000 now.

Some first-time buyers will have to pay more stamp duty from April. Photo: Purplebricks/PA

That means you'll pay $2,500 more in taxes if you move into a home with a UK average selling price of $266,000, according to Nationwide Building Society. You don't have to pay anything, even if you're a first-time buyer.

In London, where the average price is 524,000, first-time buyers will lose the benefit and have to pay 11,250 more than the current rules.

But it's already too late for anyone buying a second home to avoid a stamp duty rise, with the higher rates for the Additional Home Residence (HRAD) surcharge paid by property buyers who already own a home changing on Thursday.

Don't Wait for Low Mortgage Rates

Most mortgage experts believe the budget fallout and next week's US election mean volatility in terms of interest rates going forward. So if your current mortgage product is coming to an end and you need a new one, David Hollingworth of broker L&C Mortgages suggests getting a deal done now.

Remortgage offers are usually good for up to six months, so if your deal closes in four or five months, you can book your loan now and wait to see what happens. If the new transaction costs are lower, you may decide not to commit to that offer and go elsewhere, and if the price increases, you'll be locked in to the cheaper price.

Within hours of the Budget, Virgin Money announced interest rate increases across its fixed mortgage range and Santander announced cuts to the cost of new mortgages. Post-Budget financial market movements suggest that prices for new fixed-rate mortgages may remain flat or rise in the near term. But it's not a surge, Hollingworth says.

Virgin Money has announced interest rate increases across its fixed mortgage range. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

The Bank of England is expected to cut borrowing costs from 5% to 4.75% next week. But investors on Thursday priced in fewer than four rate cuts next year, compared with nearly five before the budget.

Most people taking out mortgages are still getting fixed-rate deals, Hollingworth says. As well as the payment certainty they offer, the amount you pay is usually cheaper than base rate tracking deals where the amount you pay goes down or up to the official base rate. As of late this week, the cheapest five-year modification rate for a remortgage was around 3.7%, with two years or more around 4%.

Review your pension estate planning

The Budget contained bad news for wealthy older people who had planned to leave unspent pension savings to their children or grandchildren after Reeves announced the money would be subject to Inheritance Tax (IHT).

IHT is the tax paid on the assets someone leaves behind after they die that exceed a certain threshold. The standard IHT rate is 40%, levied only on that part of the estate that exceeds the tax-free threshold, which remains unchanged at 325,000. (There are separate standards for home use.)

Pensions now tend to be outside the national estate for IHT purposes (so-called pension freedoms, introduced in 2015, removed the 55% charge on unused pension funds on death). However, Reeves stated that any money remaining in the defined contribution pension after death will be included starting in April 2027.

Exemptions for your spouse or civil partner will still apply, so you can leave everything to them without an IHT bill. However, other beneficiaries may also be subject to taxes.

Introducing pensions to IHT means that anyone looking to leave money in a pension will need to reassess their finances and review their will in order to provide tax-efficiently for their family after their death.

Any money left in your defined contribution pension after your death will be taxed as part of your estate from April 2027. Photo: Courtney Keating/Getty Images

You can gift assets or give cash up to a total of $3,000 in a tax year without adding to the value of the property. Meanwhile, under the Potentially Exempt Transfers rules, you can give money or gifts, regardless of amount or value, to someone who is exempt from IHT as long as they survive for seven years after you give them.

Robert Salter, director at accountants Blick Rothenberg, said wealthy clients would consider withdrawing part of their pension savings at an earlier stage than they would otherwise. This is so that you can potentially transfer the money you withdraw to your children/grandchildren as a potentially exempt transfer for IHT purposes.

If you expect your pension to still be a large part of your estate after your death and you have taken out a life insurance plan to cover IHT, Neil Lancaster, private client tax partner at Wilson Wright, says you should review your arrangements.

Families may need to adjust their life insurance policies to account for this potential liability associated with pension values, he says.

Ask your employer about salary sacrifice

One of the big moneymakers announced on Wednesday was an increase in the national insurance premium employers must pay for each employee. From April 2025, the rate they pay will rise to 15% and the income threshold to start paying will be lowered from 9,100 to 5,000. Employers may seek to recoup costs by reducing perks, or they may be inclined to operate salary sacrifice schemes that provide benefits while reducing NIC costs. This scheme allows you to reduce your salary by the amount you would normally spend on a pension, car or bike, and it is paid out before any tax or NI is deducted.

Employers are expecting significant cost increases. Promoting salary sacrifice is one way employers can address this burden, and they are more likely to do so than many companies that do not currently offer such plans, says Jason Hollands, managing director at wealth management group Evelyn Partners. .

The budget's fine print includes some news that will make salary sacrifice more attractive to parents making more than $60,000 a year. A plan to change the way child benefit tax is levied so that benefits are reimbursed on a household basis rather than individual income has been quietly scrapped. This means that if you have one earner on 60,000-80,000, you will have to return some of the money. Anything over 80,000 will pay off the full amount. If you reduce your salary through salary sacrifice, you can receive more child benefits.

I was afraid that the capital gains tax would increase significantly. Rupert March saved money by selling 11 hours ahead of budget.

A few weeks ago, Rupert March, a former mid-level executive at a global technology company, realized he might have to cash out employee shares amid pre-Budget speculation that Rachel Reeves could increase capital gains tax by up to 39%. . .

Before preparing the budget, the 66-year-old said selling stock in his company was not something he had planned to do. 1730597832. But if it went up [from 20%] Up to 39%, I'm looking at a capital gain of 600,000.

He said, “I never saved a lot of money while working, so I had many sleepless nights.” And my employee inventory plan was consistently underperforming. However, over the past few years, stock prices have soared, increasing my net worth significantly.

After living in the EU for 23 years, March and his wife are renting in London and want to buy a house, so investing hundreds of thousands of pounds more in CGT would have dramatically changed their life plans.

In the end, Reeves increased CGT, although not as much as many had feared. For higher rate taxpayers, CGT on share profits has increased by up to 24% with immediate effect.

After the announcement, March said he couldn't risk it. [of a big rise] An 11-hour process the day before the budget saved us some money.

As someone of pension age, he welcomed the announcement that basic and new state pensions will rise by 4.1% next April. This means more than 12 million pensioners will receive up to an extra 470 per year.

