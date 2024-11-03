2 people killed in crash on US 35 in Greene County IDd; the highway is now reopened





Crews responded to reports of a crash between a tractor-trailer and a U-Haul truck around 8:43 a.m. on U.S. 35 at Trebein/Valley Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

According to Sgt. Jennifer Soderquist of OSHP, the tractor-trailer, which was traveling eastbound in the right lane on US 35, had stopped at the intersection for a red light. The U-Haul, towing a trailer, struck the rear of the semi-trailer at sufficient speed to cause significant damage to the front.

A dog in the U-Haul was also killed, according to the Highway Patrol.

Although the accident remains under investigation, Soderquist said the early morning sun could have been a factor in the crash.

At sunrise, when the sun may be in your eyes as you travel in that direction, you need to be aware of it, she said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, from Georgia, was examined by medics at the scene Saturday morning and was not injured.

Eastbound US 35 was closed from Orchard Lane to the Trebein Road area Saturday morning. All lanes have since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation's OH-GO dashboard.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Beavercreek Township. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Ohio Department of Transportation, Greene County Coroners Office and Sandys Towing

US 35 has been under construction at the intersection of Trebein and Valley Road for more than a year, as Ohio Department of Transportation contractors transform what was previously a traffic signal intersection into an exit. complete highway.

Just a few days ago, the traffic pattern changed, as traffic on westbound US 35 was shifted north so work could continue on another portion of the project.

