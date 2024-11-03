



Perhaps nothing better illustrates what has happened to hot hatches in recent years than the evolution of the Golf GTI Clubsport. Introduced a few years into the Mk7s life, it offered performance somewhere between the GTI and R, some nice options and some chassis optimizations. For 2016, it not only comes with two transmission options and two body styles for around $30,000, but it also faces numerous rivals like the Megane, Astra, 308, i30 and internal alternatives. Now only available with DSG and five doors, the Mk8.5 Golf GTI Clubsport can actually be considered a direct rival to the Focus ST. The Type R is actually too expensive and unusable in countless ways. Oh, and the Golf now starts at 42,000. Eight years ago never felt like ancient history.

Besides, we already know that update 8.5 isn't exactly a groundbreaking update for the Golf. The new look, perhaps complete with moving rear LEDs, is pretty cool and the return of steering wheel buttons (actually denied on the R) is welcome, but the Golf's reassuringly expensive feel still eludes this car. Even on highly responsive screens. The HVAC sliders are still dirty and the pads for the headlights look like a child's toy. There's still work to be done by VW, but it's a step in the right direction with some really nice seats.

But there are also some good things to report. Even if Nic wasn't impressed with the standard GTI. A special drive mode exclusive to the Clubsport unlocks a true manual setup for the 7-speed DSG. This feature, familiar from the R's Performance Pack, significantly improves the powertrain experience. It's interesting that you can get the 2.0-litre turbo to pull from low revs in a high gear, and feel the boost increase to 2.2 bar and see it on the gauges, without kicking it down. The EA888's power delivery is fairly linear (peak torque lasts until 5,200 rpm and maximum power starts at 5,300 rpm), but it's quite willing to rev. Even if you're young, the Bap-Bap-Bap rev limiter is a lot of fun too. Specifically, the second was completed at 55 mph and the third at 80 mph. The paddles then feel the same size as the previous R2 and the L2 PlayStation buttons are also nice to use.

Still, it doesn't take long to adopt the tarmac rally driver impersonation (hands never leaving the wheel, throttle as flat as possible). Especially the reasonably convincing (if obviously engineered) roar that accompanies rampant acceleration and sharper shifts. . As is often the case with these Clubsports, the 300hp front-wheel drive car feels about as fast as the 333hp all-wheel drive R car once underway, and we'd say it's actually pretty quick. As always with fast DSG Golfs, it's hard not to miss the manual.

It's a bit cheeky that the standard Special mode requires the optional DCC damper to get the most out of it, but once you get there you don't need to bother with any other settings. Not only does it make the engine and gearbox a bit shinier, but any cheat code you insert into the dampers will also work great. It handles all tasks convincingly, with the Comfort feeling a bit too loose in the limbs and the Sport feeling a bit heavy in comparison. The Clubsport is taut yet flexible, precise yet accommodating. In fact, thanks to the update, it's even better than before. Hidden in the press pack is mention of dampers that should actually be standard. DCC checks the required damping calculated for each wheel and adjusts on the four shock absorbers within seconds to maximize comfort and dynamic handling. Reworked for this generation of the GTI, the system now focuses more clearly on the car's spontaneous response to steering commands, delivering even greater agility.

That means that when the Clubsport falters for a moment, it keeps you coming back for more. Turn-in is sharp and predictable and grip is strong, but there's also room to adjust your line using the throttle and brakes. Perhaps the Golf GTI may seem like a narrow hot hatch option, but if you want to turn hard, take off, accelerate and jump, the Golf is a more than willing partner. The VAQ still does a good job of turning it off, even though the Bridgestone Potenzas probably don't. Having driven a regular EV before the Clubsport (or turning on my favorite playlist via the wheel buttons I missed along the way) I hope my impressions aren't too distorted, but driving this GTI was a lot of fun and reminds me just how good it was. It could be a hatch.

It was small enough to feel suboptimal (in a way the Civic wasn't), fast enough to be fun without being outrageous, loud enough to be interesting without being OTT, comfortable without being aloof, and charming without working too hard. It's very easy to imagine hopping into the Clubsport, selecting Special, turning off all the essential features for 2024 (and ESC while you're at it), and being thoroughly entertained by whatever journey lies ahead. The same goes for the Golf GTI.

Some details are still unsatisfactory. It's the sort of thing that separates a really good hot hatch from a flashy hot hatch. Picky pickers will find a better sense of connection in both the steering wheel and brake pedals, with few rivals to this Golf than the VW. If you still need feedback, it's good enough (especially the braking performance is very strong). It's the caliber of the rest of the package that stands out a little more than before.

Certainly, this latest Clubsport is the best of the Mk8 Golf GTIs, with a few useful interior tweaks and a bit more fun behind the wheel. Moreover, while it would be easy to sit here and suggest that the Focus ST Edition is a more satisfying hot hatch to drive (because it is), we now live in a strange world where Ford (from 42,955) is more expensive than VW. at 42,155). And a Smurf blue six-speed manual Focus might be harder to justify (even to those who need to justify these things) than a smart new Golf with nice lights and a standard automatic. The fast Ford remains the drive choice, but this Clubsport will soon become the most convincing GTI (what a hot hatch is all about, to everyone). I hope it can stay that way.

Specifications | 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (MK8.5)

Engine: 1,984cc, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: 7-speed DSG automatic, front-wheel drive Power (hp): 300@5,300-6,600rpmTorque (lb ft): 295@2,000-5,200rpm0-62mph: 5.6 secondsTop speed: 155mphWeight : 1,459 kg (VW 'curb weight') MPG: 37.4 (WLTP combined) CO2: 171 g/km (WLTP) Price: 42,155 (standard price, as tested price 47,195, with Oryx White premium mother-of-pearl paint (another test car) pictured!) 1,220 units, Panoramic Roof 1,220 units, Black Exterior Styling Pack 1,285 units, Dynamic Chassis Control 720 units, Area View 325 units, Vodafone SCD60 S5 Tracker 270 units)

