The next president could inherit a booming economy





Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, USA on November 1, 2024 (L), and US Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia. , United States, October 19, 2024.

Reuters

A wave of remarkably good economic news over the past week could create a daunting mandate for whoever is elected the next U.S. president: Don't screw things up.

Days before the Nov. 5 election, inflation is expected to slow further from pandemic peaks, private sector job creation beats estimates, pending home sales data explodes, consumer confidence s The trend is toward optimism and gross domestic product is growing quickly, although slightly below some expectations.

The S&P 500 is up more than 50% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, and 24% so far this year, according to Morning Consult.

“Remember we were going to go into a depression and all that. Guess what? We have the strongest economy in the world. In the entire world,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday at an event announcing new subsidies for the infrastructure of the port of Baltimore.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both portraying themselves as the best stewards of the future health of the U.S. economy.

At the same time, both candidates are working to present themselves as a break from the status quo, recognizing voters' continued dissatisfaction with the economy, despite strong macroeconomic data.

According to an October YouGov poll, 44% of U.S. adults surveyed believe “total economic collapse” is at least somewhat likely, if not very likely. The poll was conducted among 1,113 adult U.S. citizens from October 17-19 and had a margin of error of plus/minus 3.8 percentage points.

The mood of economic pessimism among the electorate prompted Trump and Harris to introduce a series of policy proposals promising a new economic future for Americans.

Trump has promised universal tariffs on all imports from all countries, a sweeping immigrant deportation program, increased corporate tax cuts and much more.

Economists and even some Trump allies note that his proposals for universal tariffs, mass deportations and tax cuts could, at least temporarily, send major shockwaves through the economy, triggering possible stock market crashes .

Harris, meanwhile, wants to raise corporate tax rates, enact a federal ban on corporate “price gouging” in the grocery industry, and provide grants and tax credits for housing development, childcare and much more.

The vice president has been criticized by economists and U.S. business leaders for her plan to ban price gouging and plans to raise corporate taxes.

The stable economy will be an opportunity for the next president to really focus on the policies he campaigned for, said Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

In contrast, former Presidents Barack Obama and Biden took office at a time when “stabilizing the economy had to come before one of their normal governing priorities,” Wolfers said. “What they had to do was put out the fire of the recession rather than continue their programs.”

The current reality makes the presidential election even more consequential, Wolfers said.

“If you're in a recession, whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, you only have one goal: fix the recession,” he said. “Whereas if, for example, what Trump wants is tax cuts for the rich and what Harris wants is to tax the rich in order to give tax cuts to the middle class and to the working class, they could each have the opportunity to do so.”

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Either way, the next president will have to strike a delicate balance: delivering on promises to reform an economy that voters seem to hate without derailing the current trajectory of real economic growth.

In an economy ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden had to implement an economic rescue plan, giving him the latitude to implement massive stimulus bills and other sweeping policies aimed at keeping flood American households and businesses.

As Biden prepares to leave the White House, strong economic numbers in recent weeks support his argument that his administration, in tandem with the Federal Reserve, has stuck the landing, even if Americans haven't yet felt.

“It's too hard to see the economy performing better,” Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, said in an article published Wednesday on X. “Of course, many low- and middle-income Americans are not benefiting as they should. Changing that is what the next president and Congress must focus on.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/02/harris-trump-election-booming-us-economy-challenge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos