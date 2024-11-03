



LONDON (AP) Outspoken right-wing lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was appointed leader of Britain's opposition Conservative Party on Saturday.

Badenoch (pronounced BADE-enock), the first black woman to lead a major British political party, has promised to bring about a revival of the centrist Conservative Party by pushing for a smaller state and rejecting identity politics.

Badenoch defeated rival candidate Robert Jenrick in an online and postal vote by party members, securing 57% of the nearly 100,000 votes cast to Jenrick's 43%.

Badenoch, 44, replaces former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who led the Conservatives to their worst election result since 1832 in July.

The difficult challenge for the new leaders is to restore the party's reputation after years of divisions, scandals and economic turmoil, hammering Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmus's policies on key issues including the economy and immigration, and ensuring the Conservatives return to power at the next election. This is what we do. 2029.

The task before us is difficult but simple, Badenoch said in a victory speech to a roomful of Conservative lawmakers, staff and journalists in London. She said the party's job was to hold the Labor government to account and set out its commitments and plans.

Commenting on the party's electoral deterioration, she said we must be honest about the fact that we have made mistakes, that we have cut corners.

Badenoch said the time had come to tell the truth, stand up for our principles, chart our future, reset our politics and thinking, and give our party and country the new start they deserve.

Badenoch, the business secretary in the Sunak government, was born in London to Nigerian parents and spent most of her childhood in the West African country.

The former software engineer describes himself as a disruptor, arguing for low taxes, a free market economy and pledging to rewire, reboot and reprogram the British nation. Like her rival Jenrick, she has criticized multiculturalism and called for a reduction in immigration, but unlike him she has not called for Britain to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Badenoch, a self-proclaimed enemy of the woke, opposes identity politics, gender-neutral toilets and government plans to reduce Britain's carbon emissions. During her leadership campaign, she was criticized for saying that all cultures were not equally valid and for claiming maternity benefits were excessive.

Tim Bale, a professor of political science at Queen Mary University of London, said the Conservatives were likely to move to the right on both economic and social policies under Badenoch.

He predicted that Badenoch would pursue what could be called a boats, boilers and toilets strategy… very focused on transgender issues, immigration issues and skepticism about progress towards net zero.

While the Conservative Party does not represent the country as a whole, its dwindling membership of 132,000 is made up mostly of wealthy people, and its senior white men have become noticeably more diverse.

Beydenok is the fourth female leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister, following Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss. She is the second Conservative leader after Sunak and the first person of color from Africa. The centre-left Labor Party has a more diverse membership but has so far been led only by white men.

In a leadership contest that lasted more than three months, Conservative MPs held a series of votes to whittle down the field to six candidates before assigning the final two to the wider party membership.

Both finalists are from right-wing parties and have claimed they can win back voters from Reform UK, the hard-right anti-immigration party led by populist politician Nigel Farage, which has eroded support from the Conservatives.

But the party has also lost many voters to its victors, Labor and the centrist Lib Dems, and some Conservatives fear that getting it right could alienate the party from public opinion.

Starmer's government has had a difficult first few months in office, with negative headlines, a financial downturn and falling approval ratings.

But Bale said the historical record made it unlikely Badenoch would return the Conservatives to power in 2029.

He said it was highly unusual for someone to take over when a party was badly defeated and lead it to an election victory. But Keir Starmer has done exactly that since 2019. So records will be broken.

