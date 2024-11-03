Two more Russian disinformation videos targeting US elections circulating online, sources say





US officials believe two other fake videos circulating online and publicly identified by the FBI as an attempt to make false election security claims are likely part of a Russian-backed malign influence campaign before the presidential election on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the process told CBS News. .

The news comes after the FBI said in a statement Saturday that the videos “are not authentic, do not come from the FBI, and the content they depict is false.”

The agency said one of the videos falsely claimed that “the FBI apprehended three related groups committing election fraud, and the second involved First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.”

The FBI, in its statement, did not say who was behind the videos and, when contacted by CBS News, declined to comment further.

He added that both videos – using Department of Justice and FBI signs and footage of Emhoff – were released as part of “attempts to mislead the public with false content about FBI operations.”

The FBI did not attribute the creation of the propaganda to any actor.

Saturday's revelation brings to four the number of fake videos produced and distributed by Russia to mislead the American electorate and which have been publicly identified in recent days by the American government.

On Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a video purporting to show Haitians saying they voted illegally for Harris was fake and likely the work of a Russian troll farm.

And in a joint statement Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the intelligence community “believes that Russian influence actors” fabricated the video.

Another fake video that appears to show someone destroying mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania's Bucks County is also fake, state and federal officials said.

The ODNI, FBI and CISA said in a statement Friday that “Russian actors fabricated and amplified” this video.

Antibot4Navalny, a team of anonymous volunteers monitoring Russian disinformation efforts, said the videos cited by the FBI match recent images posted by a Russian disinformation group known for impersonating media organizations and U.S. government entities.

The group released 47 fabricated videos this week alone in the run-up to the presidential election, researchers said. Other videos targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, promoted Trump or sought to erode confidence in the integrity of the election and undermine support for Ukraine.

The videos use graphics and text to mimic content from U.S. government agencies and international news organizations, including the BBC, Fox News and Euronews.

In recent weeks, US intelligence services and Microsoft have assessed that US adversaries are conducting influence campaigns to mislead voters in the 2024 elections.

The US government and Microsoft said Russia favored former President Donald Trump, while Iran favored Vice President Kamala Harris.

Erielle Delzer contributed to this report.

