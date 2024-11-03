Who is the new leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch? DW November 2, 2024





Kemi Badenoch was 16 when she returned to London from Nigeria. She was alone and had only 100 (120/$130) in her pocket. Her parents sent her to England, where she could have a better life away from the political turmoil and military regime in her country. When she wasn't in school, she supported herself by working at McDonald's.

Now 44, Badenoch is the next leader of Britain's Conservative Party, also known as the Tories. She condemned left-wing politics for destroying Nigeria and said this is why she became a fan of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Badenoch said she shared Thatcher's “values ​​of self-reliance, personal responsibility and free markets”.

Like the Iron Lady, Badenoch is fearless and combative. She believes that conservatism is in crisis and that her party must “go back to normal”, forgetting its principles and values. For her, this fact became clear after the Democratic Party lost the general election last July. The Conservatives had 365 seats and an absolute majority in parliament, but were reduced to 121 seats.

Badenoch is not shy about controversy.

Badenoch hit the headlines just months after former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced his intention to resign following a crushing defeat for the Conservative Party. She was the final two candidates to run for party leadership, along with Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister in the Sunak government who, like Badenoch, is part of the party's right wing.

Robert Jenrick was Badenoch's final rival in the race to replace Sunak as party leader. Image: Jordan Pettitt/empics/picture Alliance

The mother-of-three lost the support of many women recently when she said maternity pay was “excessive”. According to UNICEF, the UK is one of the worst performing countries in Europe when it comes to family policy and parents already receive limited benefits. Badenoch later clarified her opinion, saying “I believe in maternity benefits.”

Her remarks at an event on the fringes of the Conservative Party conference that 5 to 10 per cent of civil servants were “very, very bad, bad enough to go to jail” did not sit well with everyone. A union leader called on Beydenok to retract her comments, which she claimed were a joke.

The former trade minister, who was born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Lagos, does not hold back on the topic of immigration. She believes British voters urgently want to curb immigration.

“If elected, I will develop the most complete and detailed plan for immigration control than any political party has ever proposed,” she wrote in a September article in British newspaper The Telegraph.

Badenoch believes that people coming to the UK should integrate and adopt British values ​​and has proposed implementing an 'integration strategy'.

“We must not allow those who arrive to exploit our tolerance to undermine the very values ​​that have made us successful,” she wrote in The Telegraph.

'If you swing at me, I will swing back'

Badenoch's critics must be prepared to fight. “If you attack me, I will attack you back,” she told Sky News in late September.

She said her father, a doctor, instilled in her a sense of “personal responsibility” and taught her not to be put off by what others say.

Badenoch, who studied computer science at the University of Sussex, moved from banking to politics. She joined the Conservative Party at the age of 25 and quickly rose through the ranks, starting in the London Assembly and becoming a member of parliament in 2017.

Just two years later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed her as a member of the Secretary of State for Children and Families. She then became Minister for Equalities in 2021. Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, appointed her Secretary of State for International Trade in 2022.

Badenoch has ‘authenticity’

Former Conservative MP Charles Walker has followed Badenoch's political rise with interest. He told DW that people liked her, saying it was clear from the start that she had “some X factor” and “authenticity.”

“They really are. She's not a machine politician and I think that's important,” he said, adding that her West African background made her particularly interesting.

But he's not convinced she's the new Thatcher. “It's not just about having strong views. Margaret Thatcher had her views supported intellectually and she was pragmatic,” he said. “Many of the male and female candidates who are trying to channel Thatcher seem to think they are Thatcher because they have the sharp elbows and strong views that make them the successor to Thatcher’s voice.”

Far-right riots destabilize Britain's Muslim community

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Jill Rutter, a UK researcher at the European Change think tank, said Badenoch was more likely to engage in the culture wars than rival candidate Jenrick. Badenoch said he was not a “climate change skeptic” but did not support the UK’s 2050 net zero emissions target. She also criticized the Labor government's “foolish decision to ban new licenses for North Sea oil production” in The Telegraph as “fanatic”.

'I'm definitely not an arsonist. 'I am a conservative'

As trade minister, Badenoch also showed that she could be pragmatic. She was in favor of Brexit but angered Brexit supporters by saying the government would not repeal EU laws “for the sake of Brexit”.

Badenoch later said, “We are not arsonists, we are not a bonfire of regulations.” “I’m definitely not an arsonist. I’m a conservative.”

Badenoch could be an unpleasant opponent for Britain's new prime minister, Keir Starmer. Rutter said Badenoch was likely to take on him “front and full force” as the Tory's new leader.

But she questioned whether Badenoch had “a clear and consistent view on how to make the country smaller”, adding that there was not much “substantial” content on health reform and taxation.

This article was originally written in German.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/who-is-new-uk-conservative-party-leader-kemi-badenoch/a-70528107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos