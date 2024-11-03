The US Navy's Railgun nightmare can be summed up in 2 words





What you need to know: Railguns, which use electromagnetic force to launch projectiles at high speeds, have long been sought after by military powers, but remain out of reach due to significant technical obstacles. Although the United States has invested approximately $500 million in its EMRG (Electromagnetic Railgun) program, it stopped funding in 2022 due to power and durability concerns.

-China, however, continues its efforts; its recent test, although unsuccessful, used AI to improve performance, demonstrating Beijing's commitment to railgun development.

-Although railguns offer a theoretical advantage by firing projectiles without explosives, the power requirements are immense, limiting their feasibility for practical military deployment.

Why the Railgun remains out of reach of the United States and China

Since the concept of the railgun was introduced during World War I, many countries have invested heavily in acquiring this linear motor device. Also called a rail gun, this weapon uses electromagnetic force to launch projectiles at high speeds. Over the years, emerging technologies and other advancements have led to concrete efforts to develop such a powerful platform.

However, many of these efforts failed due to power and durability issues that even the most advanced engineers could not get around. The United States appears to be completely shelving its rail gun efforts. The People's Republic of China (PRC) is no closer to achieving mastery of this weapon, but it plans to continue to prioritize the development of this area.

China's continued railgun efforts

In May, a team from Beijing Naval Engineering University used artificial intelligence technology in its latest rail gun projects. According to Chinese state media, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) tested an electromagnetic cannon by firing a smart bomb 15 km away at a speed above Mach-5.0. Although the test launch was not deemed successful, it demonstrates that Beijing continues to pursue rail gun technology.

The United States has also invested heavily in acquiring railgun capabilities in the past, although related efforts have been mothballed more recently. Over the past decade, analysts estimate that the Navy has allocated more than $500 million to its Electromagnetic Gun (EMRG) program. In 2022, however, a U.S. Congressional Research Service report noted that the United States had stopped funding its rail gun project, but that the Navy still hoped the weapon could be potentially useful for missile defense at the future.

How Railgun Technology Works

Since the overall goal of such a program would be the ability to fire projectiles at hypersonic speeds, they would not even need to contain explosives to inflict damage on targets.

Nearly two decades ago, the Pentagon commissioned BAE Systems and General Atomics to develop a working railgun that would help shift shipboard guns from powder propulsion to electric propulsion.

As detailed by Popular Mechanics, unlike traditional naval guns that ignite gunpowder or another powder charge to send a projectile down a tube, rail guns do not rely on explosions. This meant that the railgun could launch a projectile faster and farther without storing dangerous and bulky powder charges, and the barrels were not subjected to the extremely high pressures involved in a powder explosion. The electricity would be produced by an electrical system integrated into the ship, designed to generate, store and release enormous quantities of electricity.

While in theory the railgun concept could be a tremendous asset to a navy's weapons capabilities, several technical problems have prevented it from coming to fruition. The overriding problem associated with this weapon is the power itself. Acquiring enough power to launch such a projectile in a controlled and reliable manner is simply not a realistic undertaking for a warship.

About the Author: Maya Carlin, Defense Expert

Maya Carlin, national security editor at The National Interest, is an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has contributed articles to numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel. You can follow her on Twitter: @MayaCarlin.

Image credit: Creative Commons and/or Shutterstock.

