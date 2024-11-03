Elon Musk spreads lies about the US elections DW 02/11/2024





The way the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is getting involved in American politics shows how billionaires who control social media can influence public opinion and potentially influence elections.

“Since Elon Musk took over of the fight against digital hatred (CCDH).

Unlike most tech billionaires and political donors, Musk's political involvement is highly visible and has intensified in the run-up to the November 5 U.S. presidential election. A recent CCDH report found that Musk's false or misleading claims about the US election were viewed 1.2 billion times between January and July. 2024 on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which he owns.

Musk openly supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Musk's role as a source of misinformation extends beyond his own posts. He frequently retweets or engages in false and misleading claims and conspiracy theories, and his engagement gives these messages immense reach.

Here are three examples of how Musk is spreading false claims in the run-up to the US election.

1: False narratives about migrant voting

Claim: In July, Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Democrats “wanted to turn illegal aliens into voters.” Musk retweeted the claim, adding that “the goal has always been to attract as many illegal voters as possible,” implying that immigrants are being brought into the country to support Democrats. The post received over 45 million views.

Musk made false claims about “illegal voters.” Image: X/@elonmusk

DW Fact Check: False

Only U.S. citizens can vote in U.S. federal elections. “Noncitizens, including permanent legal residents, cannot vote in federal, state, and most local elections,” explains a statement posted on USA.gov, an official U.S. government website. Federal law strictly prohibits non-citizens from voting in U.S. presidential elections.

Musk also said it takes “less than five minutes and no paperwork” with the help of an app to be approved as an illegal immigrant and flown to the United States at the expense of American taxpayers. Musk reposted a video claiming that using the CBP One app, an unlimited number of foreigners could enter the United States. The app was developed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency and is used to schedule appointments for asylum processing. However, simply registering on the app does not guarantee entry into the United States.

Yet Musk's post has been viewed nearly 20 million times and shared tens of thousands of times.

Under U.S. immigration law, eligible individuals must apply for asylum while physically present in the United States, and the decision process typically takes years.

Immigration is a major issue in this year's US elections Image: DW 2: Fake photos of Kamala Harris released

Claim: In early September, Musk posted an image showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris dressed in a red communist outfit with a hammer and sickle on her hat, with the caption: “Kamala swears to be a communist dictator from day one .Can you believe she is wearing this outfit!?” This post quickly went viral, reaching over 80 million views.

Musk posted an AI-generated photo of Kamala Harris in September Image: X/@elonmusk

DW fact check: false.

This is not a true picture of Harris. The photo was generated by artificial intelligence, as revealed by the sharpness of Harris' image against a blurred background and the unusually vivid colors. An advanced AI image detection tool like truemedia.org finds “substantial evidence of manipulation.”

Sander van der Linden, a professor at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and author of “Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity,” told DW that disinformation erodes the quality of democratic discourse, diminishes the confidence in the electoral process and outcome “and for some people, it may even change the way they vote.”

With a net worth of more than $263 billion ($242 billion) as of November, according to Forbes, Musk is the world's richest person, making him a unique influencer. He is very present on social networks with more than 200 million followers. For comparison, Taylor Swift has over 500 million followers.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022, renaming it XImage: Jaque Silva/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

Since acquiring Twitter two years ago and renaming it X, Musk has notably reinstated former President Donald Trump's account, which was suspended following Trump's controversial posts after the last presidential election of 2020, which he lost. Trump has more than 92 million followers on X and less than 8 million on his own social media platform Truth Social.

3: Questioning the electoral process

Musk has amplified claims that something is wrong with the voter rolls in Michigan, an important swing state. The initial claim that Michigan has more voters than residents eligible to vote has been debunked by the Election Fact Center of Michigan.

Claim: Musk doubled down in mid-October and accused Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of dishonesty, writing: “You are only considering removing ineligible voters AFTER the election. This necessarily means that “There are many more people registered to vote than there are.” eligible voters. »

Musk's misleading message about Michigan voter numbers Image: X/@elonmusk

DW Fact Check: Misleading.

In the United States, under state and federal law, voters are removed from the voter rolls only after receiving notice that their registration is subject to cancellation and two subsequent federal election cycles have passed without any response or voting activity.

“Michigan has done more in the past five years to improve the accuracy of our voter rolls than in the previous two decades,” the state says on its voter information website. “Since 2019, election officials have canceled more than 800,000 voter registrations and identified more than 600,000 that are expected to be canceled in 2025 and 2027, once the legally required period of two federal election cycles has passed.”

Trump and Musk gather at site of assassination attempt

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

What motivates Musk?

Musk and Trump have a complex relationship. During Trump's 2016 campaign, Musk publicly questioned Trump's fitness for office. Trump later named Musk to his advisory board, a role Musk ultimately left due to political disagreements.

Van der Linden, of Cambridge University, believes Elon Musk believes a Trump victory would be in his company's best interests. This could include “potentially more NASA contracts for SpaceX, more federal contracts for Starlink and the freedom to operate X however it wants without government oversight from social media companies,” he said.

Michael Schlegel of BR24 contributed to this piece.

Edited by: Joscha Weber, Sarah Steffen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-how-elon-musk-is-spreading-us-election-lies/a-70663408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos