Iran Claims It Can Build Nuclear Weapons, Threatens Israel, US With Breathtaking Retaliation





Iran said it could build nuclear weapons as its supreme leader on Saturday threatened the United States and Israel with a brutal response to Israeli strikes on Iranian military targets.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to students ahead of the anniversary of the capture of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979.

The enemies, whether it is the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will certainly receive a harsh response to what they are doing to Iran, the Iranian nation and the resistance front, he said. Khamenei, 85, said in a video released by state media, referring to Tehran-backed terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Satellite images showed that the Israeli airstrike on Iran hit some key military bases. via REUTERS

The comments come a day after a top adviser issued a warning about Iran's nuclear capabilities. Advisor Kamal Kharrazi said Friday the country could change its policy on the use of nuclear weapons if the threat appeared great enough.

“If an existential threat arises, Iran will change its nuclear doctrine, we have the capability to produce weapons and we have no problem in this regard,” Kharrazi told Lebanese media, Fox News reported.

The day before, Khamenei reportedly ordered his forces to prepare a direct attack against Israel.

Threats from Iran have become increasingly ominous since Israel's Oct. 26 attack on the Islamic Republic, which hit several military bases and killed at least five people, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli strikes were a response to Iran's firing of more than 200 missiles on the Jewish state on October 1.

The colorful expression “to break teeth” has been translated by some as “to crush.”

Khamenei did not provide details on the potential timing of the attack, nor its scope.

Any new attack between Iran and Israel threatens to plunge the Middle East into widespread regional conflict.

The region is already on the brink of a total crisis thanks to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Some U.S. troops are currently monitoring a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, anti-missile battery in Israel.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is also likely in the Arabian Sea, and Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that more destroyers, fighter squadrons, tankers and Long-range B-52 bombers were headed to the area to hopefully provide a deterrent. Iran and its allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu photographed in Tel Aviv last week during strikes against Iran. ZUMAPRESS.com

Khamenei had seemed more measured in his previous comments on the conflict, saying last week that the Israeli attack on October 26 should not be exaggerated or downplayed.

But satellite photos showed that the Israeli attack damaged military bases near Tehran linked to Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as a Revolutionary Guard base used for satellite launches.

Some analysts also believe that Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which suffered critical losses at the hands of Israel, may want Iran to do more to escalate the regional conflict.

In an interview published shortly before Khameneis' remarks were made public, Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman General Mohammad Ali Naini told the Fars news agency that Iran's response would be wise, powerful and beyond the understanding of the enemy.

The leaders of the Zionist regime should look out of their bedroom windows and protect their criminal pilots in their small territory, he warned.

Meanwhile, Iran is also grappling with domestic challenges, including a struggling economy that is reeling under the weight of sanctions and international protests.

After Khameneis' speech, Iran's currency, the rial, fell to 691,500 against the US dollar, close to an all-time low.

Israeli Air Force planes take off for a precise strike in Iran on October 26. IDF

Separately, Israeli naval commandos captured Hezbollah official Imad Amhaz during a special forces raid on a chalet south of Tripoli on Friday, the Times of Israel reported.

Surveillance camera footage showed more than 25 soldiers with the arrested man in tow before eventually leaving the area aboard speedboats, according to a video posted by Lebanese journalist Hasan Illaik.

After hours of speculation, the IDF confirmed that Ahmaz, a senior official in Hezbollah's naval force, was considered an important source of knowledge.

Around 2,000 Hezbollah members have been killed during the ongoing ground operation in Lebanon, the Israeli army added on Saturday.

Among the recent deaths was Jaafar Khader Faour, a senior commander responsible for numerous rocket attacks against Israel from southern Lebanon.

In other developments:

On Saturday, Lebanese media reported that Israel had struck a Hezbollah stronghold in Deniyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli army did not immediately comment on this information. An attack on the central Israeli town of Tira early Saturday injured 11 people. Israeli warplanes then struck Hezbollah launchers used in the barrage. Egyptian state broadcaster Al-Qahera News reported on Saturday that Hamas had rejected a partial ceasefire deal in Gaza, fearing that Israel would resume operations in the enclave even after the hostages were released. Hackers posing as an Iranian cyber army took over the Telegram accounts of two Israeli journalists and spammed them with messages from Adolf Hitler and Iran's supreme leader, the Times of Israel reported.

With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/02/world-news/iran-claims-it-can-build-nukes-threatens-israel-and-us-with-tooth-breaking-retaliation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos