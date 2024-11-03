How could the US election affect stocks and bonds?





The US elections will certainly have an impact on stock markets and government bonds. Here is a detailed look at the potential reactions of these financial instruments under different outcomes.

Markets have been preparing for the US presidential election throughout the month, with growing uncertainties creating significant volatility.

The tight race between Trump and Harris has led investors to turn to safe-haven assets and hedge their risks. However, neither the “Trump Trade” nor the “Harris Trade” offers a safe strategy, as it is ultimately the implementation of post-election policy that will shape market trends.

An immediate market reaction can result in a reversal when a decisive result is announced.

Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone London, noted that “the biggest risk factor, whoever wins, would be the certainty of the outcome.”

He added: “Markets continually need certainty, which such an outcome would provide, and allow those who have hedged election risks to unwind their positions and re-enter the fray.”

Stock markets expected to recover from sell-off

Global stock markets are expected to experience increased volatility during voting hours on November 5, potentially similar to reactions seen during the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US elections. In the last US elections, markets experienced heavy sell-offs before on Election Day, but recovered when Trump delivered on his promises. his victory speech.

History doesn't necessarily repeat itself, but recent moves have shown similarities.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a standard measure of risk hedging, jumped 35% in October due to rising risk premiums.

Major global benchmarks such as the S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 600 and ASX 200 have fallen, each falling between 2% and 3% over the past two weeks due to risk aversion.

Brown added that markets are anticipating a range of volatility of between 2% and 3% for these indexes over the next five trading days. This could imply that equity markets could recoup their losses next week if there is no recount or events prolonging uncertainty.

In the long term, stocks could come under pressure under Trump's presidency if his policies, such as imposing tariffs, are enacted.

For example, global markets saw heavy selling during the US-China trade war in 2018, with the reversal only occurring after the Federal Reserve resumed rate cuts in 2019.

Since September, the Fed has already initiated rate cuts and will likely continue to do so through December, potentially supporting an upward trend in stocks.

However, a Trump victory could introduce more volatility into markets over the next two years, while a Harris victory could provide a more stable economic outlook, allowing markets to naturally follow economic forces.

Downtrend in bonds could continue

US government bonds saw heavy selling in October due to two main factors.

First, September jobs data showed that the U.S. labor market was more resilient than expected. After the Fed's substantial rate cut in September, bond prices initially rose as yields fell, since yields and bond prices move inversely.

However, the market has since adjusted its outlook on the Fed's cuts, expecting a more gradual approach, which has pushed yields higher and led to bond sell-offs.

Second, the “Trump Trade” has played a major role in increasing U.S. Treasury yields, as his policies are expected to drive up inflation, encouraging the Fed to slow further rate cuts. Bond yields, especially those on short-term bonds, often imply market expectations of changes in interest rates.

A Trump victory could intensify selling because his policies are likely to increase the budget deficit and add inflationary pressures, forcing the Fed to curb its pace of rate cuts.

A Harris presidency would not necessarily have the opposite effect on the bond market, as his policies are also likely to increase government debt and deficits, although perhaps to a lesser extent.

The most balanced outcome for bonds could be a divided Congress, which could limit excessive government spending and ease inflationary pressures.

