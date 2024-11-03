US Presidential Election Updates: Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, Iowa Polls Put Donald Trump Behind | US elections 2024





Kamala Harris and Donald Trump crisscrossed the United States on Saturday as the two candidates tried to rally support during the final weekend before the November 5 presidential election. Both candidates began the day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before Democratic candidate Harris left for Atlanta and then Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump, the Republican nominee, also visited North Carolina, before heading to a rally in Virginia. Nearly 70 million Americans have already voted in the historic US election that comes to a head on Tuesday, sparking furious discussions about what early voting trends could mean as Trump and Harris prepare for their final showdown.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll conducted Saturday unexpectedly showed Harris leading Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters. But generally speaking, the elections remained deadlocked. The Guardian's Robert Tait writes that some experts think such a close race is unlikely. Josh Clinton, a politics professor at Vanderbilt University, and John Lapinski, NBC's elections director, write on the network's website: Some of the tools pollsters will use in 2024 to solve problems in 2020 polls, such as weighted by partisanship, past votes. or other factors, may smooth out differences and reduce variation in reported survey results [This] raises the possibility that the election results could be strikingly different from the tightly-packed narrative that overall state polls and polling averages suggest.

Here's what else happened on Saturday:

Donald Trump Election News & Updates Kamala Harris Election News & Updates

Harris made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, playing herself as a mirror double to Maya Rudolph's version of her. It's nice to see you Kamala, Harris told Rudolph, and I'm just here to remind you that you get it. In sync, the two declared their supporters must keep Kamala and carry on-ala, declared they shared each other's belief in the promise of America, and delivered the signing live from New York Saturday night! .

Harris found a contrast between her work as a prosecutor and a Trump campaign obsessed with revenge and consumed by grievances Saturday in Atlanta. In less than 90 days, it will be him or me in the Oval Office, Harris said. The vice president filled the fields at the Atlanta Civic Center, drawing thousands of people without notice to the crucial state of Georgia, which Joe Biden won in 2020.

Elsewhere in the electoral campaign

Americans took to the streets of cities across the country for a day of women's marches. Marches were planned in all 50 states for the eighth annual rally, which began the day after Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr could assume some control over US health and food security in a second Trump administration, according to reports on Saturday. Kennedy said in a social media post that he would remove fluoride from all public water.

Read more about the 2024 US elections:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/03/us-presidential-election-trump-harris-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos