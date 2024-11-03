US elections 2024: understanding the United States in 20 maps | US Election News 2024





How well do you know the United States?

These 20 maps provide insight into the economy, demographics, geography and history of this country of 335 million people as voters prepare to go to the polls on November 5.

Which state has the largest economy?

The United States has the largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the world at $29 trillion.

Within the country, California, Texas, and New York are the largest economies, with $4.08 trillion, $2.69 trillion, and $2.28 trillion, respectively.

California's GDP rivals Japan's, Texas's rivals France's, and New York's equals Italy's.

(Al Jazeera) Where is unemployment highest?

Both the Democratic and Republican platforms have emphasized prioritizing the U.S. economy in their policies, with Harris appealing to middle-class voters and Trump maintaining his 2016 message, Make America Great Again, focusing on keeping American jobs for American workers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of October, the national unemployment rate stood at 4.1 percent, with approximately seven million Americans unemployed and actively looking for work.

In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, eight in 10 registered voters said the economy would be one of the most important factors in their vote.

The states with the highest unemployment rate are: the District of Columbia (5.7%), Nevada (5.5%), and California (5.3%), while South Dakota (2%) ), Vermont (2.2%) and North Dakota (2.3%). have the lowest prices.

(Al Jazeera) What is the minimum wage in each state?

The minimum wage has been a focal point for Democrats, with Kamala Harris supporting a doubling of the current federal rate of $7.25 an hour, which she describes as a poverty wage and which has remained unchanged since 2009.

However, each state can set its own minimum wage standards. The District of Columbia ($17), Washington ($16.28) and California ($16) have the highest minimum wage.

Georgia ($5.15) and Wyoming ($5.15) are the only two states below the federal rate.

(Al Jazeera) Where is income tax highest?

At 13.3 percent, California has the highest income tax rate for the highest income states, followed by Hawaii (11 percent) and New York (10.9 percent).

These states have progressive tax structures, meaning rates increase with income.

Several other states, including Alaska, Nevada, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, do not have an income tax but collect income under other forms of taxes.

Where is homelessness most pronounced?

According to the 2023 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR), more people are homeless in the United States than ever before, with 20 in 10,000 (one in 500) people nationwide experiencing homelessness. .

The District of Columbia, New York and Vermont have the highest homeless rates with 72, 52 and 51 homeless people per 10,000 residents while Mississippi (3), Alabama (7) and Louisiana (7) have the lowest rates.

(Al Jazeera) Who is the richest person in each state?

The United States is home to nine of the world's ten richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X, lives in Texas. Jeff Bezos, the second richest and founder of Amazon, lives in Florida, while Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, the third richest, lives in California.

(Al Jazeera) How big is each state?

At approximately 9.8 million square kilometers (3.8 million square miles), the United States is the third-largest country in the world by total land area.

When comparing each US state with other countries, Alaska emerges as the largest state, roughly the size of Libya. Texas is the second largest state, comparable in size to Myanmar, while California is about the same size as Iraq.

Which state has the highest population?

The United States ranks as the third most populous country in the world, with an estimated population of approximately 335 million.

California has the largest population, with about 39 million people, followed by Texas with 30 million and Florida with about 22 million. Wyoming is the least populated state, with fewer than 600,000 residents.

If the U.S. population was reduced to just 1,000 people, here's where they would live:

(Al Jazeera) Which state is the most densely populated?

Despite a population of 335 million, the United States is one of the least densely populated countries in the world, with a vast land area that equates to approximately 35 people per square kilometer (91 people per square mile).

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country with 487 people per square mile.

Rhode Island comes in second with 409 people per square kilometer, followed by Massachusetts with 346 people.

The least populated states are Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana, each with fewer than one, two, and three people per square mile, respectively.

(Al Jazeera) Which states have the most people born outside the United States?

Immigration and border control are key issues in the 2024 elections, particularly among Trump supporters.

According to the Pew Research Center, about six in ten voters (61%) say immigration is very important to their vote. That figure rises to 82 percent among Trump supporters.

California has the largest population of people born outside the country, with 27 percent of its residents born elsewhere. It is followed by New Jersey and New York, with 24 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

(Al Jazeera) What is the racial and ethnic breakdown of the United States?

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the largest racial or ethnic group in the United States is the non-Hispanic white population, at 57.8 percent, up from 63.7 percent in 2010.

The Hispanic or Latino population was the second largest group at 18.7 percent, while the non-Hispanic black or African American population was third at 12.1 percent.

The states with the highest concentration of white residents are West Virginia, where they make up 91 percent of the population, followed by Vermont and Maine with 89 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

(Al Jazeera)

Areas with the highest black populations include the District of Columbia, where 42% of the population identifies as black or African American. Next are the southern states of Mississippi and Louisiana, with black populations of 36.9 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

(Al Jazeera) Where is the biggest youth vote?

The median age in the United States is 38.5 years. The youth vote, which represents the age group of 18 to 24, represents 9% of the American population, or approximately 30.5 million individuals.

Utah has the largest youth voting bloc, making up 12 percent of the state's total population. It is followed by North Dakota with 11 percent and the District of Columbia with 10 percent.

(Al Jazeera) Where is maternal mortality highest?

According to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has a maternal mortality rate of 22 deaths per 100,000 live births, making it one of the highest rates among high-income countries.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the highest maternal mortality rates are in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, with 44, 43, and 42 deaths per 100,000 live births, respectively.

(Al Jazeera) Where are the highest suicide rates?

In 2022, at least 49,000 people died by suicide in the United States, according to the CDC, which averages to one death every 11 minutes. Nearly 80 percent of all suicide cases involved men.

In a state breakdown, Montana had the highest suicide rate, with 29 per 100,000 people, followed by Alaska with 28 and Wyoming with 26 per 100,000 people.

(Al Jazeera) Where are violent crimes highest?

In 2022, the FBI estimated that there would be approximately 381 reported violent crimes per 100,000 residents, a 1.6% decrease from 2021. This category includes offenses such as murder, rape, sexual assault, theft and assault.

The highest crime rate was recorded in the District of Columbia, at 812 per 100,000 residents, followed by New Mexico at 781 and Alaska at 759.

(Al Jazeera) Mass killings

The United States has the highest number of mass shootings in the world, with at least 4,684 incidents recorded between 2014 and 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which describes a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are killed or injured, excluding the shooters.

Over the past decade, Illinois had the highest number of mass shootings, with 468 incidents, followed by California and Texas, with 419 and 336 incidents each.

(Al Jazeera) Which states apply the death penalty?

Twenty-one states actively use the death penalty, six have suspended executions, and 23 states do not use the death penalty.

Between 2014 and 2023, at least 244 prisoners were executed in the United States, with the highest number recorded in Texas at 83, followed by 30 in Missouri and 25 in Florida.

(Al Jazeera) Where is abortion illegal?

In 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which had established a constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

This decision allowed states to establish their own laws and regulations regarding access to abortion.

Following the ruling, nearly two dozen states banned abortion or imposed restrictions.

(Al Jazeera) When did each state join the Union?

In 1776, 13 colonies declared independence from Great Britain. In 1787, the United States Constitution was drafted, which ultimately led to the formation of the 50 states that make up the United States today.

Alaska and Hawaii were the most recent states to join the federation, both in 1959.

(Al Jazeera)

