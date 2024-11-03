US flies long-range bomber in exercise with South Korea, Japan





SEOUL, South Korea — The United States flew a long-range bomber in a trilateral exercise with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to North Korea's recent test-firing of a new missile intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the American continent and South Korea. said the army.

North Korea on Thursday tested the new Hwasong-19 ICBM, which flew higher and stayed in the air longer than any other missile it has fired. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called it an appropriate military action to deal with external threats posed by his rivals.

The United States flew the B-1B bomber for training with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, demonstrating the three countries' firm determination and willingness to respond to program progress North Korea's nuclear and missile weapons, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said. said in a statement.

This trilateral air training is the second organized this year by South Korea, the United States and Japan, according to the press release.

The United States often responds to major North Korean missile tests by temporarily deploying some of its powerful military assets, such as long-range bombers, aircraft carriers, and nuclear-powered submarines, to and near the Korean peninsula. North Korea typically reacts angrily to such U.S. actions, calling them a U.S.-led plot to invade the North and carrying out additional weapons tests.

The United States has flown the B-1B bomber over or near the Korean Peninsula four times this year, according to the South Korean military. A B-1B is capable of carrying a large payload of conventional weapons.

Thursday's Hwasong-19 test, North Korea's first ICBM test firing in nearly a year, showed progress in the North Korean missile program. But many experts say North Korea still has some technological issues to overcome to acquire functional ICBMs capable of launching nuclear strikes on the American continent. Experts say the Hwasong-19 shown in North Korean media photos and videos appeared too big to be useful in a war.

The ICBM test was seen as an attempt to attract American attention ahead of this week's US presidential election and to respond to international condemnation of North Korea sending thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, according to observers.

