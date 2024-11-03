F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: UK start time after rain delay, sprint and qualifying results and how to watch





The gap between the two drivers heading into the afternoon race is 44 points.

Norris recorded the fastest lap time of 1 minute 23.405 seconds on the wet Interlagos track. His compatriot George Russell of Mercedes will start in second place. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had slim chances of winning the drivers' title, finished sixth in qualifying.

“I was a little surprised again,” Norris said. “In the end, it was easy to hit the wall.”

He added, “It’s a qualifying round that makes me feel relieved.”

Three-time champion Verstappen did not even make it to the final third of qualifying. His 12th-place finish in session 2/3 was pushed further back by a grid penalty of 5th, which was his 6th engine change this season, exceeding the maximum allowable limit of 4 places.

The Dutchman later jumped one place to 16th after management punished Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., who would start the race from the pit lane. They said some parts of the Spaniard's car had been replaced without authorization.

If Williams driver Alexander Albon misses the race due to a qualifying crash, Verstappen could still start 15th.

Lando Norris must continue to close the gap on Max Verstappen.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

The Brazilian Grand Prix takes place at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM (GMT) on Sunday 3 November 2024.

Full Brazilian Grand Prix Race Schedule

Gyeongju: Sunday, November 3, 3:30 p.m.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix

TV Channels: In the UK, all sessions of the Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Free highlights can be viewed on the official F1 YouTube channel after the race and on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Live streaming: Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

