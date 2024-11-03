Nevada lithium mine will crush rare plant habitat that the United States considers essential to its survival





RENO, Nev. — Environmentalists and a Native American tribe are suing the United States in an attempt to block a Nevada lithium mine that they say would cause the extinction of an endangered desert wildflower, disrupt groundwater flow and threaten cultural resources.

The Center for Biological Diversity promised a court battle a week ago when the U.S. Interior Department approved Ioneer Ltd.'s Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine, the only place known to he existence of Tiehm buckwheat in the world, near the California border, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas.

It's the latest in a series of legal battles over plans that President Joe Biden's administration is pushing as part of its clean energy agenda aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels, in part by increasing lithium production to make electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.

The new lawsuit says the Interior Department's approval of the mine marks a dramatic turnaround by U.S. wildlife experts, who warned nearly two years ago that Tiehms buckwheat was now in danger of extinction when they classified it as an endangered species in December 2022.

You can't save the planet from climate change while destroying biodiversity, said Fermina Stevens, director of the Western Shoshone Defense Project, who joined the center in the lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Reno.

The use of minerals, whether for electric vehicles or solar panels, does not justify this disregard for indigenous cultural areas and key environmental laws, said John Hadder, director of Great Basin Resource Watch, another co-plaintiff. .

Rita Henderson, a spokeswoman for Interior's Bureau of Land Management in Reno, said Friday the agency had no immediate comment.

Ioneer Vice President Chad Yeftich said the Australia-based mining company intended to intervene on behalf of the United States and vigorously defend approval of the project, which was based on a process of careful and thorough authorization.

We are confident that BLM will prevail, Yeftich said. He added that he does not expect the lawsuit to delay the start of construction next year.

The lawsuit claims the mine would harm sites sacred to the Western Shoshone people. This includes Cave Spring, a natural spring located less than a mile away and described as a site for intergenerational transmission of cultural and spiritual knowledge. »

But it focuses on alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act. It details the Fish and Wildlife Service's departure from the dire picture it had painted earlier regarding threats to the 6-inch-tall (15-centimeter-tall) wildflower with cream or yellow flowers lining the mine at open sky. Ioneer plans to dig three times as deep as the length of a football field.

The mine's permit predicts that up to a fifth of the nearly 1.5 square miles (3.6 square kilometers) designated by the agency as critical habitat surrounding plants harboring various pollinators important to their survival would be lost for decades , some permanently.

In proposing protection of the 910 acres (368 hectares) of critical habitat, the service said “this unit is essential to the conservation and recovery of Tiehms buckwheat.” The agency made the designation official when it listed the plant in December 2022, rejecting the less stringent threat status alternative.

We believe that a threatened species status is not appropriate because the threats are serious and imminent, and Tiehms' Buckwheat is currently in danger of extinction, although it is likely to become endangered. in the future, the agency concluded.

The lawsuit also reveals for the first time that the plant's population, which stands at less than 30,000 according to the latest government estimates, has suffered additional losses since August that were not taken into account in the Biological advisory from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The damage is similar to what the bureau concluded was caused by rodents eating the plants in a 2020 incident that reduced the population by up to 60%, according to the lawsuit.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said in its August biological advisory that while the project will result in the long-term (approximately 23 years) disturbance of 146 acres (59 hectares) of the plant community…and the permanent loss of 45 acres (18 hectares), we do not expect adverse effects to significantly diminish the value of critical habitat overall.

