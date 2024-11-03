'Recent' sexual assault allegations against Alex Salmond lodged with police | uk news





Police have received a “non-recent” sexual assault allegation against Alex Salmond.

The former first minister was leader of the Alba party until his sudden death from a heart attack last month at the age of 69.

In 2018, several allegations of sexual harassment came to light. Mr Salmond was acquitted of all 14 charges in 2020, while prosecutors withdrew another charge and one was found not proven.

Police Scotland have now said they have received a separate report of misconduct against Mr Salmond, which was first reported by The Sun.

An official said, “It has been confirmed that a report of sexual assault was not recent.”

“We are evaluating information.”

Mr Salmond served as Scotland's first minister under the SNP from 2007 to 2014, but resigned from the party amid allegations of misconduct.

The Sun's report also claimed that six women approached the SNP more than two years ago to make complaints about Salmond's behavior, which were allegedly of a sexual nature.

Sky News asked the SNP whether it had received six complaints against the former minister in recent years and whether it had passed any information on to the police.

An SNP spokesperson said: “SNP disciplinary proceedings can only be invoked against current SNP members.”

Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018.

Alba Party secretary-general Chris McEleny likened the latest claims to “a conspiracy and smear to sue Alex Salmond”.

The former first minister passed away suddenly at the age of 69 from a heart attack while visiting a conference in North Macedonia last month.

He once gave a speech in a crowded room at lunchtime before collapsing.

