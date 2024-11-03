Why there are more Native Americans than ever on the ballot in the United StatesExBulletin





Pins are photographed at a counter during a cultural gathering at the Comanche Nation Fairgrounds in Lawton, Oklahoma, in September 2023. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionChandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 25 states will have the opportunity to elect or re-elect an Indigenous candidate to public office this year.

At least 170 Native Americans, Hawaiians and Alaskans are on the voting rolls this fall, an all-time high, according to a database collected by the group Advance Native Political Leadership. The group has been tracking Indigenous candidates since 2016, from school boards to the U.S. Congress.

Still, organizers and others say there is still work to be done to have representation proportional to the size of the national population.

Advance Native Political Leadership identified 347 current Indigenous elected officials, less than 0.1% of the approximately 519,000 elected positions nationally. The organization estimates that number would need to be 17,000 to reach parity, based on the proportion of Indigenous people in the U.S. population, which is 3%.

Little Buck Harjo carries “Nevada Votes Early” signs at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony in Reno, Nevada, October 15, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionFrederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

We've gained the most ground at the state level, said Elise Blasingame, Osage Nation scholar in residence at Advance Native Political Leadership and an independent scholar at the University of Georgia who focuses on the impact of indigenous representation on public opinion. elected offices.

Blasingame said that between 1993 and 2023, there has been a 300% increase, to about 80, in the number of state legislators who identify as Native American.

Local efforts have tremendous power, not only to set the agenda, but also to show other districts what can be done, Blasingame said.

She predicts that one reason for the increase is increased voter turnout among Native Americans.

People are realizing they need or want to engage with the American political system to enact policies that support tribal communities, Blasingame said. As sovereign nations with a traumatic history with the U.S. federal government, many Native voters choose not to engage, she said, adding that it's a dilemma for Native people.

Yet over the past few decades, legislative successes on gaming, lobbying and other issues have proven how important representation is.

Even a single candidate can create change

Representation of Indigenous candidates varies widely from state to state. In some states, like Oklahoma or Arizona, candidates are running in larger numbers. In other cases, the candidates claim to be the only ones.

State Sen. Mary Kunesh, a Democrat in the Minnesota State Legislature and a descendant of the Standing Rock Nation, remembers being the third Native woman to join the governing body in 2017.

For a while, we had a nice little group of Native women in the Minnesota House, and through that kind of representation, we were able to highlight many of the issues that our communities were struggling with, Kunesh said.

She points to legislative successes such as the creation of a state task force and permanent office for missing and murdered indigenous people. She now serves as co-chair of the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators, where she sees the impact of the increase in the number of Native politicians nationally.

In Mississippi, Republican Rep. Carolyn Crawford of Saginaw Chippewa co-sponsored successful legislation allowing Native residents to use tribal ID cards as a legal means of personal identification.

Oklahoma State House Representative Ken Luttrell represents the state's 37th District. Oklahoma House of Representatives .

. Oklahoma House of Representatives

In Oklahoma, where the state Legislature has had a Native Caucus since 2006, tribal members have been able to introduce and pass legislation aimed at increasing tribal sovereignty, economic development and government relations.

We're looking for unifying causes that we can support and promote and educate other lawmakers on issues important to Native American tribes and communities, said Oklahoma Republican Rep. Ken Luttrell, who is running for the final time in his sits in the House of Representatives. this November.

One of his proudest accomplishments is the creation of the statewide Casey Alert, which reports a missing person over the age of 18.

These are ideas that are good for Indian Country and for the state of Oklahoma, and also give us the opportunity to work with the tribes in our district, he said.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Luttrell draws inspiration from his leadership from others, like Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), a member of the Chickasaw Nation, who in 2022 became the longest-serving Native American in the House of Representatives.

Democrats have also been inspired by members of their parties in higher office, often citing Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first indigenous person to hold a cabinet post and head of a department known for its abuse of the tribes.

Shea Backus, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is an incumbent Democratic candidate for the Nevada State Assembly. She became the first Native American woman to serve in the Nevada State Legislature in 2018, a state that is nearly 4 percent, or more than 62,000, Native American. She is still the only indigenous legislator at the state level.

Backus admires Haaland, as well as Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. Flannagan would become the first indigenous female governor if Vice President Harris and his running mate Tim Walz win the presidential election.

State Rep. Shea Backus, a member of the Nevada State Legislature, in Carson City, Nevada, in 2019. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images .

switch captionMelina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

She also hopes other Nevadans will also want to run for public office like her.

I would much rather see one of our tribes here, have someone from the tribe or a descendant, serve in our Nevada legislature, because all tribal communities are all different, Backus said.

Yet the numbers are slowly increasing. According to data collected by Advance Native Political Leadership, at least 246 candidates, including 140 incumbents, ran for office in 25 states this year. Of those, 74 have already won or lost their races, or withdrew or been disqualified, and are not on the November ballot.

Of those who identified with a political party, most were Democrats. More than half of the candidates in the running this year are women.

One of them is Trish Carter-Goodheart, a member of the Nez Perce tribe who is running for the Idaho state legislature for the second time. Her first attempt, in 2022, had its share of challenges: she remembers not knowing how to create a website, learning how to manage TikTok and looking for courses to overcome the fear of public speaking.

Carter-Goodheart, a Democrat, said she was the first from her tribe to run for state legislature. During that second campaign, she made national headlines because another lawmaker told her to go back where she came from.

Not only is my identity politicized, but the goalposts continue to move backwards for me, Carter-Goodheart said. She said that after that attack, some supporters urged her to be more vocal about her identity, including wearing her tribe's regalia or posting photos of her family, which made her feel uncomfortable.

I really hope that all of these Native candidates running teach the general public about the depth and richness of Indian Country, she said.

Tennessee State Representative Bryan Terry chairs the 2021 House Public Health Committee in Nashville, Tennessee. Mark Humphrey/AP .

switch captionMark Humphrey/AP

In Tennessee, Rep. Bryan Terry, a member of the Choctaw Nation, is running for reelection, the only Native member of the state legislature enrolled in a tribe.

This was not lost on me, the Republican said, noting that former president and Tennessee Rep. Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which forcibly removed southern tribes from their native lands. Now, Terry said he has given speeches at Jackson's property and regularly walks past two statues of him at the state capitol.

Here we are 200 years later, I find myself in a position that people at that time would not have wanted, he said. I get choked up when I think about it.

Terry said some of his accomplishments include funding the state's Native American cultural center and opposing naming the Jackson Bible as the state book. Ultimately, he hopes he can inspire the next generation to also hold public office, regardless of their background.

I hope I can get people, young people, to look at this and think, hey, I can do this too, Terry said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/02/nx-s1-5167890/2024-election-native-american-candidates-indigenous-ballots The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos