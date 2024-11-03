UK cold weather map shows November snow freezing at brutal 0C Arctic | weather | tidings





A cold weather map of the UK has revealed when and where the first snow will fall in November, with a bone-chilling Arctic freeze set to turn the country icy blue.

They said the mercury could freeze in central Scotland, including Glencoe and Glasgow, and in Anglesey and Conwy in Wales.

In the remaining two countries, the mercury will hover between 1C and 2C.

Temperatures in the UK can be just a few degrees warmer, with lows of 3-4C in the south, 4-7C in the north and 6-8C in the central regions.

However, another weather map shows snow falling across large areas of central Scotland around midday on November 17, the first possible snowfall of the month.

This can be accompanied by extremely cold winds, as there are millions of cases of below-freezing weather typically associated with mid-November.

Weather maps show light rain across the UK on November 17, with the heaviest rain falling in south Wales.

The Met Office long-term forecast for 17 November to 1 December predicts a change to more unstable conditions over the period.

Wet and windy weather could dominate parts of the UK, with colder interludes possible, especially in the north.

After a stable start until November, there will probably be a change to more unstable conditions for some time after mid-month.

“This means wet and windy weather is likely for parts of the UK, possibly central and southern areas.

“However, there is low confidence whether unsettled and wet weather or drier and more stable conditions will dominate by the end of November.

“Temperatures will probably be close to or above average overall, but some colder interludes are possible, especially in the north.”

