US tells Iran Israeli response to attacks could be no-holds-barred





The Biden administration recently warned Iran against launching a new attack on Israel, stressing that it could not withhold an Israeli response in the event of a new provocation, Walla reported Saturday evening.

This warning follows the October 1 Iranian attack on Israel, in retaliation for Israeli targeted operations. Israel's response included strikes on military targets but excluded strategic sites like nuclear and oil facilities. These facilities could be potential targets if Iran launches further attacks.

A senior US official revealed to Walla that Washington had informed Tehran that it would not be able to prevent Israel from responding or guarantee that any response would remain as limited and specific as before. This communication constitutes a rare direct message between the United States and Iran.

According to a former Israeli official, the message was conveyed through Swiss diplomatic channels, a long-standing channel of communication between the United States and Iran. The White House declined to comment and Iran's mission to the U.N. did not respond to requests for comment.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Friday that Iran should avoid any response, emphasizing continued U.S. support for Israel in the event of Iranian aggression. Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder announced additional military measures, including the deployment of destroyers for missile defense, a fighter squadron, refueling aircraft and long-range B-52 bombers in the region. Ryder noted that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made clear that the United States will act decisively to protect its forces and interests in the event of a strike by Iran or its proxies. )

On October 25, Israel conducted a significant military response following a massive Iranian ballistic missile attack three weeks earlier. The Israeli counterattack, coordinated with the United States, targeted pre-approved sites, excluding nuclear and oil facilities.

Recent Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Iran is preparing to launch an attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, potentially days and possibly before the US presidential election. Israeli officials said the potential attack could involve collaboration by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with Shiite militias using drones and ballistic missiles. American sources have confirmed the likelihood of such an attack in the short term.

Israel and the United States believe that if Iran uses militias in Iraq, it aims to avoid a direct confrontation that could provoke a new Israeli strike on its territory. Israeli and U.S. officials stressed that Israel's response would depend on the scale and impact of such an attack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-827270 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos