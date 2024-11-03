



Low-income renters will struggle to afford their housing costs after Rachel Reeves decided to freeze the amount of housing benefit they receive in the Budget, experts have warned.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed on Thursday that Local Housing Allowance (LHA), which determines how much housing benefit claimants can receive, will remain fixed at current levels until 2026.

LHA has not kept pace with rising rents in more than a decade. The Conservatives had frozen interest rates for seven of the last 12 years before raising them earlier this year.

Cara Pacitti, chief economist at the Inequality thinktank Resolution Foundation, said of last week's budget: I am really disappointed that local housing allowance has not been increased to help low-income renters with housing costs.

Last year, LHA raised rents in line with local rents, she said. Since then we have seen rents rise 8%. [price] growth. This is clearly completely unsustainable, and for many families it will mean a significant gap between the housing support on offer and the private rents they are willing to pay.

Research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that private renters who rely on the LHA for housing costs will have their incomes worse off on average, 243 a year due to the freeze, and 703 more by the end of the parliament if rents continue to rise. .

Average private rents in the UK increased by 8.4% between September 2023 and 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.

LHA freezing is [budget] Ben Twomey, CEO of Generation Rent, said there was a small print edition available. However, this will affect 4.6 million people receiving LHA. It seems to us a government choice to deny support to those most in need.

Half of those receiving LHA have children dependent on them, he said. So it's actually going to cause big problems in terms of pushing people into poverty, pushing people into homelessness, and increasing rent arrears.

Chris Norris, head of policy at the National Residential Landlords Association, said rising rents were being driven by landlords leaving the market, creating a rental shortage, rising costs and tightening regulations. It's rising because costs have really risen over the last few years.

Norris also said the Prime Minister's Budget decision to increase stamp duty and purchase tax on second homes from 3% to 5% would dampen the number of privately rented homes on the market. Simply put, adding inventory to the market just becomes more expensive, he said.

Twomey lacks price regulation, leading to rising rents. Rents go up because they can, he said. There is no confirmation on how the rent will be increased. Overall, market rent is basically what every landlord puts their finger on.

Landlord costs go up, landlord costs go down either way and tenant costs go up.

Labor also announced increased funding for other housing projects in Wednesday's budget, including $500 million for affordable housing programs. We heard them announce funding for affordable housing to increase social housing stock. This is really important for many low-income families who rent privately when previous generations were in social housing, Pacitti said.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to delivering the biggest increase in affordable housing in a generation and ensuring our social security system is fair and sustainable.

Earlier this year, we increased the local housing allowance rate and paid an additional 8 million won on average to low-income families, and announced 1 billion won to support low-income families through household support funds and discretionary housing allowances.

