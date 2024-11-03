When will we know the winner of the US elections? Probably not right away – National





The US presidential race between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is expected to be extremely close, meaning the winner may not be known until November 5.

A big reason is that election officials across the country will have to count millions of mail-in ballots, including in key battleground states, which each have their own rules for processing and counting those votes.

Early voting numbers suggest turnout is expected to be high. About 70 million Americans have already voted early or by mail, and more than 67 million mail-in ballots have been requested, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. voters cast early ballots in 2020, more than 100 million votes, as the COVID-19 pandemic fueled an expansion of mail-in voting and in-person early voting. This election wasn't decided until four days after Election Day, when mailed-in ballots were counted.

Matthew Lebo, a political science professor at Western University who studies American politics, said this election could take even longer to decide.

“It’s so close,” he said.

“If this all comes down to Pennsylvania, it could take a few more days.”

How mail-in ballots are counted

The latest FiveThirtyEight polling average shows that less than two points separate Harris and Trump nationally. In the seven states that could ultimately decide the winner of the electoral college and the presidency, the gap is just a fraction of a percent, making each vote consequential.

In two of those states, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, poll workers are not allowed to begin processing or tabulating mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day, meaning it will likely be necessary still days before the result is known.

Processing requires each mail-in ballot to be opened manually and prepared for counting, with workers flattening the ballots by hand.

Pennsylvania is considered the most crucial battleground of all, and opinion polls show that Harris and Trump are indeed tied.

The state is the main reason the world had to wait four days to find out who won the 2020 election. As election workers managed to overcome a huge backlog of absentee ballots, Pennsylvania finally flipped from what appeared to be an advance by Trump towards a victory for US President Joe Biden.

The other states considered key battlegrounds, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and North Carolina, are allowed to begin processing mail-in ballots before Election Day, meaning that the countdown can begin relatively quickly.

However, these states are also expected to be extremely close, and the large number of ballots to be counted could also delay the results.

In Arizona, where 90 percent of ballots are cast by mail, counting cannot begin until polls close. Voters can also cast their ballots until then.

“It also involves election officials going around and collecting ballots everywhere to count them. So it’s a very long process,” said Samara Klar, a political science professor at the University of Arizona.

Georgia state law requires that counting cannot begin until the morning of Election Day, but also mandates that all in-person and mail-in early votes must be counted and reported by 8 p.m. local time in the evening of the ballot.

Lebo said that if Harris or Trump could win at least two of those states decisively, the outcome could be known on election night, making Pennsylvania less consequential.

There may be fewer mail-in ballots this year, however, as the end of pandemic restrictions means voters are more comfortable voting in person.

In 2020, two-thirds of the 101 million early votes were cast by mail. So far this year, early voting is roughly evenly split between in-person and mail-in ballots, with nearly five million additional ballots cast at physical polling places, according to the Election Lab. University of Florida.

What will the race be called?

America's leading media outlets on the ground will use all the information at their disposal to make the most accurate projections possible when deciding a winner, relying on teams of polling and math experts to map out the implications as they go. as polls are counted and the impacts of the electoral college become more important. clear.

The Associated Press decision team, which many international media outlets including Global News will be following closely, sends journalists to polling stations across the country who work with poll clerks and officials electoral authorities to transmit the data to the decision-making team.

This team then analyzes the data and checks whether the lagging candidates are far enough behind that there is no chance of overtaking the winner.

This means that some states that typically vote overwhelmingly for one party, such as California and New York for Democrats, or Kentucky and Tennessee for Republicans, can almost always be called early on election night, while states in battlefield will take longer depending on the proximity of the candidates. .

“We try to announce races as early as possible, but never at the risk of making a mistake and declaring a winner when they haven't actually won,” said David Scott, who oversees the decision-making team. AP, to NPR last week.

Many media outlets have their own decision-making teams, who have their own criteria for when to announce races. This means that some nearby states may be called before or after the access point makes a call.

An example of this occurred in 2020, when Fox News called Arizona for Biden before any other media outlet. The call ultimately proved correct and marked a key moment when it became clear that Biden could win the election.

Amid the delay in deciding the winner in 2020, Trump preemptively and falsely declared victory on election night. As the Republican lead in several states dwindled as mail-in and other ballots were counted, he spread claims, since debunked, that widespread voter fraud was to blame.

Trump repeatedly said during the 2024 campaign that he would only lose if the election was “rigged” or Democrats “cheated.”

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey released Monday shows Americans are concerned about what might happen after Election Day, particularly if the winner is not immediately determined.

About four in 10 registered voters said they were extremely or very concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results after the November election. A similar proportion is concerned about legal efforts to achieve this. And about a third of voters said they were extremely or very concerned about attempts by local or state election officials to prevent results from being finalized.

Lebo said the public must remember that the electoral process is fundamentally trustworthy.

“Every time the ballots are counted, there are Democrats and Republicans watching,” he said. “It was a fair election and the counting of the ballots was fair. »

with files from the Associated Press and Reuters

