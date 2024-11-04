Allegations of voter fraud flood social media ahead of US election





Getty Images

Rumors, misleading claims and outright lies about voting and fraud are flooding online spaces in unprecedented numbers in the run-up to the US elections.

Hundreds of incidents involving alleged voting irregularities are being collected and disseminated by individuals, as well as independent and Republican-affiliated groups. A small number of messages also come from Democrats.

The US government has also claimed that foreign actors, including Russia, are releasing fake videos to undermine confidence in the electoral process.

The swirl of misinformation spreading online poses a challenge for election officials who must debunk rumors and reassure voters, while preparing to administer Election Day on Tuesday.

Many of the posts alleging election irregularities support the Trump campaign's false claims that the former president won the 2020 election and suggestions that he could be deprived of victory again on November 5.

When asked if he would accept the outcome of the 2024 election, Donald Trump responded during the presidential debate in September that he would accept it if it was a “fair, legal, good election.” .

A majority of Americans – 70% – expect him to reject the result if he loses, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released Monday.

Just this week, Trump himself claimed widespread fraud in a key state.

Pennsylvania is cheating and getting caught at levels rarely seen before, Trump posted on his Truth Social network. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law enforcement must act, NOW!

The allegation follows officials in three Pennsylvania counties saying they are working with local law enforcement to investigate some voter registration applications for potential fraud.

While Trump and his allies took advantage of the announcements, the state's top election official, Republican Al Schmidt, urged caution and warned voters to be aware of “half truths” and misinformation circulating on social media.

It's a sign that the safeguards built into our voter registration process are working, he said.

Flood of misleading content

The BBC has seen hundreds of allegations of election fraud online, on social media, on message boards and in newsgroups. Some of these posts have been viewed millions of times each.

These messages imply that it is easy for non-citizens to vote, make false claims about voting machines, and sow distrust in the ballot counting process.

One video purported to show recently arrived Haitians voting in Georgia.

The BBC found clear indications, including fake addresses and archive photos, that the video is fake. On Friday, U.S. security officials said the attack was carried out by “Russian influence actors.”

Another person on X claiming to be Canadian posted a photo of a ballot and said: I thought I would drive across the border and vote. »

It's also fake and part of a coordinated effort on the fringe message board 4chan. The submitted ballot is from Florida, a state that requires ID to vote in person and is about a 20-hour drive from the Canadian border.

Meanwhile, in Northhampton County, Pennsylvania, a video was posted on X showing a man dropping off a container of ballots at a courthouse, alleging suspicious activity. It turned out to be a postal worker delivering absentee ballots, but the video was viewed more than five million times.

Echoes of 2020

Experts fear that the wave of disinformation just before polling day could undermine public confidence in the results – or lead to threats and violence in the run-up to the vote and beyond.

It's already happened.

In the hours and days following the 2020 presidential election, while votes were still being counted, then-President Trump took to social media to allege fraud and falsely claim that he was the real winner of the election. “Stop the steal” became the slogan of his supporters’ movement to overturn the results.

On social media, on message boards and in street protests, conspiracy theorists have denounced widespread election fraud, culminating in a riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, in conflict states like Georgia, election officials – civil servants charged with overseeing elections – have faced death threats.

While false claims about voting increased after the 2020 vote, groups that monitor this type of activity say that this year they began well before Election Day.

Wendy Via, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), said some far-right and right-wing activists are preparing for the election to be stolen in a way they were not in 2020.

We cannot overestimate the role of conspiracy theories in all of this, she said.

These doubts have already reached Trump supporters on the ground. At a rally this week in Wisconsin, another key state, a number of people said they believed only illegal activity would prevent the Republican candidate from winning.

“I'm very confident in Trump, as long as there's no cheating,” said Brad Miller of Green Bay, who mentioned he had heard rumors of fraud before. Our only hope is that it isn't significant enough to change the outcome.

After the 2020 election, dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud were filed by Trump's team in several states, but none were successful.

Disproportionate isolated fraud incidents

Experts say isolated incidents of voter fraud and administrative errors still occur during the US presidential elections, which took place in all 50 states and in 2020 involved more than 150 million voters.

But real incidents are now being cataloged and shared online to an unprecedented degree and used, alongside fake posts, as evidence of widespread cheating.

In Southern California, dozens of ballots were found in a storm drain. Despite the unknown circumstances surrounding the event, online supporters immediately suspected deliberate fraud.

They will cheat, says one of the thousands of comments posted.

BBC Verify examines US election fraud claims

As cases have arisen in recent days — including in Pennsylvania and in the case of a Chinese student accused of voting illegally in Michigan — authorities have repeatedly cited their investigations as examples of the strength of the safeguards electoral.

But those who believe in conspiracy theories about widespread fraud see these incidents as evidence of a coordinated plan by Democrats to rig the election.

Look at this new election fraud, read a typical comment in response to the news from Pennsylvania. Democrats are already doing their best to steal another election.

The overall effect can have a disastrous impact on trust in democracy, experts say.

These incidents are catnip for those seeking to undermine confidence in the election outcome, said Luis Lozada, executive director of Democracy Works, a nonprofit group that disseminates information about voting.

Groups behind the flood

The mass of election fraud allegations spreading on social media has been fostered by a network of groups that crowdsource the allegations.

Groups like Texas-based True The Vote, founded in 2009, have long been on the front lines of questioning election security.

On an app developed by True the Vote called VoteAlert, supporters post examples of alleged election irregularities.

They collected a wide range of complaints, from minor security omissions to allegations of deliberate vote tampering. The organization also has people monitoring livestream cameras that have been pointed at the polls in a number of states. Many local officials have repeatedly highlighted the steps they have taken to secure the vaults.

We hope we see exactly nothing in these drop boxes, True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said during one of her recent regular online meetings with supporters.

But she also suggested that Democratic-aligned groups were seeking to commit large-scale voter fraud.

If they want to try to remove the kinds of things that we saw being removed in 2020, it's very unlikely that they're going to get away with it because we have, literally, eyes everywhere, she added.

The BBC has contacted True the Vote for comment.

A number of other groups are asking their supporters to report alleged irregularities.

Elon Musk's American Political Action Committee has launched an X-discussion forum-like community filled with rumors and allegations about voting. With 50,000 members, several posts are published every minute, almost 24 hours a day.

Other efforts include the Election Integrity Network, a group founded by a former Trump lawyer that challenges voter registration and recruits partisan observers who visit polling places.

The volume of messages on these platforms as well as the vagueness of certain assertions, with often anonymous sources, make it almost impossible to verify each allegation.

The groups and the Trump campaign say these efforts are aimed solely at ensuring the integrity of the vote. The BBC has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

EPA

Experts say the same rumors and false claims about widespread fraud that inspired the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are resurfacing ahead of this year's election.

Bad information will continue to spread

The effect of this is unpredictable.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a memo reported by U.S. media outlets including BBC partner CBS, said Monday that election conspiracy theories could trigger action by domestic extremists.

And observers expect the wave of misinformation to continue well beyond Election Day. Polls suggest the election will be among the closest in modern U.S. history. It may take days to count all the votes and determine the winner.

Luis Lozada of Democracy Works says elections are taking place in an ecosystem of distrust.

But despite the doubts sown, he said, precise information is circulating.

Election officials are working very hard to ensure elections run smoothly, as they did in 2020, Lozada said. That won't stop people from taking anecdotes and trying to poke holes in them.

With reporting from BBC Verify

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czj7eex29r3o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos