Last UK-spec Nissan GT-R Nismo for sale





Maybe it's physically impossible to deviate from the Nissan GT-R standard. At first you might think the facelift's 570 horsepower is more power than you'll need, and its 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds will be enough to scare your colleagues with a late-night blast. But doubts begin to arise. Everyone says the GT-R's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 is capable of producing stratospheric power, so a few engine mods wouldn't do any harm. Isn't that right? You can also fit a more powerful exhaust and have a stiffer suspension setup.

Disaster is bound to happen to most cars, but the GT-R is so over-engineered that it can handle just about anything. Earlier this year, I drove a Litchfield LM20 bumped up to about 800 horsepower, and it felt like a regular GT-R when fast-forwarding. No ridiculous turbo lag, no unexpected wheel spin. Sure, it was a bit more fun in the wet, but it also produced ridiculous levels of thrust. And given that they've been tuning GT-Rs since the first R35 arrived in Europe 15 years ago, you'd expect nothing less from the folks at Litchfield. So while this 1,000-horsepower Nismo may seem a bit excessive, just know that it was put together by people who definitely know what they're doing.

Nismo is the ideal platform to give you more power when you think. When Nissan revised the Nismo R35 for 2019, output remained unchanged at 600 hp, but the GT3 racer-sourced turbocharger was upgraded for sharper throttle response. Instead, the focus was on improving an already excellent chassis. The roof was switched from aluminum to carbon fiber, saving 4kg and lowering the center of gravity (albeit only by a small part), and the carbon bonnet, wings and bumpers were changed, saving a total of 6.5kg. Taking into account the standard carbon ceramic brakes (410 mm diameter on the front axle) and various other lightweight components, a weight saving of 30 kg is achieved compared to the original Nismo.

Naturally it was absolutely fast. Nissan didn't return to the Nürburgring to reclaim the production car record, but it did record a sub-minute lap at Tsukuba (Gran Turimso's ridiculous test course and an old Best Motoring video). For road cars. But just think how much faster Nissan would have been had this Litchfield-built Nismo been accepted with 66 percent more grunt. It might be easier to list everything that's left the tuning arms unchanged on this car, but the big upgrades include forged pistons, ported cylinder heads, new camshafts, upgraded turbos and, of course, a 102mm Akrapovic exhaust.

That's the engine too. The gearbox has been tuned to new ratios for first and sixth gears, the software has been upgraded and the front differential has been upgraded to Litchfields' own specifications. Then there's upgraded suspension, retuned geometry and custom maps for the 4WD system to deliver face-melting grip.

Considering how rare the GT-R Nismo is in the UK, the dedication to the original owner must have been significant. And this isn't any old GT-R Nismo either. This is the last Nismo R35 sold in the UK as it did not receive the final updates to the GT-R. It's hard to think of a better send-off for the R35 in the UK and one that brings great pride to the GT-R community. Of course, the price is 249,995. It's a heavier wedge than this Nismo (179,995) tuned by Litcho or this Midnight Purple (159,950) by Litcho. In fact, none of the Nismo GT-Rs currently on sale in PH haven't passed the Litchfields workshop at some point, and if that doesn't inspire confidence in the 1,000hp R35, we're not sure what will.

