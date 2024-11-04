China prepares for big week before US election, hopes for stimulus





BEIJING The scale of China's much-anticipated stimulus plans will likely depend on the outcome of the US presidential election, analysts say.

Investors expect Beijing to announce details of its fiscal support on Friday. That's when China's parliamentary standing committee of the National People's Congress is scheduled to conclude a five-day meeting. The same gathering last year oversaw a rare increase in the budget deficit.

This year, the timing of the meeting means that full details will be revealed just days after the United States elects Republican candidate Donald Trump or his Democratic rival Kamala Harris as the next president. Polls are expected to close on Tuesday local time.

“The size of China's fiscal stimulus package would be about 10 to 20 percent larger in the case of a Trump victory than in the case of a Harris victory,” said Ting Lu, chief economist for the China at Nomura, in a note last week.

He warned that most of China's challenges are domestic, although the outcome of the US election will have some impact.

Trump has threatened to increase tariffs on US imports from China by 60%, or even 200% in an extreme scenario. Harris, currently vice president, has yet to signal a major shift from the Biden administration's approach of restricting China's access to advanced technologies.

Additional tariffs would hit Chinese exports, a positive in an economy struggling with a housing slump and lukewarm consumer demand.

Increased trade restrictions would force China to rely more on domestic demand to drive growth, Zhu Bin, chief economist at Nanhua Futures, said in a video presentation last week. That's according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin comments.

“We can definitely be certain of one thing if Trump wins the election: China's domestic stimulus measures will only be bigger, not smaller,” Zhu said. He expects Trump to be more likely to win, which he said would increase downward pressure on the Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar.

Political analysts debate whether China-US relations would be better under Trump or Harris.

“I think at this point, probably from China's perspective, a potential President Harris [makes it] it’s easier to expect future policies,” said Liqian Ren, head of quantitative investing at WisdomTree.

This does not mean that Beijing will embark on large-scale support. Chinese authorities are “constrained by competition between the United States and China, so the number one priority is to be able to improve technology at all levels,” she said. “I think that as long as that is your goal, the government's willingness to stimulate will still be lukewarm.”

Ren expects the size of the stimulus to be determined not by who wins the election, but by how the stock market reacts.

Market volatility in China, but not in the United States, is likely to make “China feel more obligated to counter that volatility,” she said. Unlike three or four years ago, Ren said, volatility in China's stock markets today has a greater impact on economic confidence.

Chinese stocks have moderated their gains in recent weeks after surging in late September. On September 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping led a high-level meeting calling for strengthening support for fiscal and monetary policies and halting the decline in real estate.

Even though the People's Bank of China has cut interest rates, the Finance Ministry has yet to release details on the widely anticipated fiscal stimulus measures. Finance Minister Lan Fo'an hinted last month at an increase in the deficit and said any changes would have to go through an approval process before being announced.

What size

Analysts' forecasts for additional debt issuance vary. China plans to issue more than 10 trillion yuan of debt over a few years, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Chinese authorities may not announce a precise figure, but if they do, it is expected to be more than 4 trillion yuan, given that this is the amount issued following the financial crisis in 2008, said Zong Liang, chief researcher at the Bank of China. He expects the deficit could exceed 4%.

The Chinese government has set a deficit target of 3% for this year, after raising it to 3.8% at the end of last year.

WisdomTree's Ren said his analysis of official statements, media reports and investment notes found that stimulus expectations are inherently about the same. Whether it is 10 trillion yuan over three to five years or 2 trillion yuan over one year, the average is around 2 trillion yuan of support per year, she pointed out. .

Consumption still in question

“I think right now people are focusing a lot on turnover,” Ren said. “But they are missing [how] local government, they do a lot of things that are actually contrary[ing] stimulus.”

She pointed out that local authorities enforced tax collection so strictly in some areas that they discouraged business activity. Despite some support from central government, she added, she expects it will “probably take some time” before local authorities “feel they have the money to spend”.

Dozens of companies in China revealed in stock market filings this year that they had received tax refund notices from local authorities related to their operations as early as 1994. Local governments once depended on land sales to real estate developers for their income.

The Ministry of Finance has placed emphasis on resolving the debt problems of local authorities. Analysts stressed that additional stimulus measures would also be aimed at banks, not direct aid to consumers.

At this stage, the consumption boost could come more from support for real estate, Citi analysts said in a report on Friday. “That said, we believe that more decisive support for consumption could still be a realistic option in more unfavorable tariff scenarios.”

