Billions pouring into UK renewable energy





The United States is recognized as having implemented the most extensive climate policy of any major world power to date. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) introduced a wide range of fiscal incentives to support the green transition, which helped attract billions of dollars of private investment in renewable energy and clean technologies. The EU and the UK, which were expected to lead the green transition, have lagged behind the US in climate policy for the past two years. But Britain's new Labor government is rapidly developing a green transition strategy, supported by strong climate policies, innovative energy initiatives and financial incentives that could soon rival America's efforts.

Octopus Energy, the UK's largest electricity supplier, has launched a new scheme to offer consumers discounts on energy bills in favor of renewable energy production. So when the wind blows more, the company offers electricity produced by wind turbines to consumers at a discounted price. The company hopes this will encourage consumers to support wind turbine projects and use energy in a more prudent manner. This is just one of several initiatives run by utilities and governments to demonstrate that switching from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives can reduce energy costs and have a better environmental impact.

One London-based startup, Ripple Energy, is currently inviting people to buy wind turbines in exchange for a discount on their electricity bills. Meanwhile, a local cooperative in Grimsby, northern England, is investing in a small-scale solar project to help local charities reduce energy costs.

The UK has set ambitious climate targets but has been widely criticized for not doing enough to meet those targets. The former Conservative government pledged to source all of the UK's electricity from low-carbon sources by 2035, and announced plans to increase offshore wind power generation capacity by five times by 2030, solar power capacity by five times by 2035, and expand nuclear power generation. I did it. . But in February, UK ministers were taken to court for a second time, accusing them of failing to align the climate action plan with the government's climate pledges and filling the plan with ambiguities and loopholes.

But since Labor came to power last July, we have seen significant changes to the country's energy sector. In just three months, Labor has launched a multibillion-dollar effort to position the UK as a global leader in clean energy. Last July, the government established Great British Energy, a new publicly owned clean energy company that will own, manage and operate clean power projects. Last September, the British government agreed to buy the power system operator from National Grid for about $816.8 million, further strengthening its role in the energy industry.

Last August, the government announced a record investment of more than $1.9 billion in domestic renewable energy projects. Some of the renewable energy and clean technology projects currently underway include new investment support plans for long-term electricity storage (LDES) projects, plans for the UK's first large-scale carbon capture and storage sites on Teesside and Merseyside, and plans for the UK to expand its pipeline for floating offshore wind energy. A report from the Government-Industry Task Force that highlights the sector's potential to become a global leader. The government has also launched the Energy Transition Innovation website, which outlines investment opportunities and provides tailored step-by-step guides to help companies set up business in the UK.

The government's ambitious new energy initiatives are already helping to attract higher levels of funding from the private sector in renewable energy and clean technology. Last September, Octopus Energy Generation announced plans to invest about $2.6 billion in clean energy projects by 2030.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “The UK is on the verge of a green energy revolution. North-Bond added: “This $2 billion investment in renewable energy will strengthen our energy security and pave the way for a more affordable energy future. Solar and onshore wind are among the cheapest energy sources available. By building closer to demand, we can maximize green power at abundant, affordable rates for customers across the country.

Last October, the government announced that it had attracted nearly $31.1 billion in private investment for pioneering energy projects. This comes ahead of the International Investment Summit, which helped draw greater attention to sectoral growth under new government energy policies and climate commitments.

Following years of stagnation under the Conservative government, there has been significant progress on energy policy and clean energy incentives in recent months under the new Labor government. This is expected to attract high levels of private investment in the coming years and diversify clean energy investments beyond the U.S. market.

Written by Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

Read more popular at Oilprice.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Billions-Pouring-into-UK-Renewables.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos