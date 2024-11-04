Playing with my son at the UK's largest gaming fair was an unforgettable experience





Pop Culture Expo Mashup (Aidan Synnott)

A reader recently explained MCM Comic Con's partnership with EGX and what it meant to her visiting the expo with her son.

Last Friday I attended MCM x EGX, the UK's largest public video game event and pop culture show, held at ExCel London. For the first time, EGX, the video game arm of the show, combined with MCM Comic Con for a three-day exhibition. I've been to both shows separately over the past few years, and readers with particularly vivid memories will remember my coverage last year when I took my son to his first convention. Well, he's back with me again, along with tens of thousands of other attendees.

Although none of the big three (Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft) were in attendance, other developers and publishers in the industry still did a decent job. The EGX Arena hosted a Tekken 8 competitive tournament with a prize pool of over 5,000, a popular stand for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the recently released Metaphor: ReFantazio. ) British voice actors participated as panelists. But a few other things were happening.

The first video game we actually sat down to play was Astro Bot in the family gaming area where the queue was a bit more lenient. We both love Astros Playroom, but haven't picked this one up yet. I may get to it under a certain festive tree soon, but my son played through the Go-Go Archipelago stage until he beat the boss, Captain Pincher, and loved it. Every second.

I know it has nothing to do with video games, but we both love card games, so our next stop was the Ravensburg stand to play the Disney Lorcana. We each received a shiny Kristoff (Frozen) promo card for playing a round with the helpful demonstrator.

There were plenty of vendors selling just about everything from gaming energy drinks to Sylvanian Families. We bought some Pokemon cards and a Scorbunny plush from a stylish Pokemon vending machine, and I picked up an X-Men comic book.

Astro Bot already seems to be a family favorite (Tom Pozzetti).

Lego had a big presence, promoting a lot of things. We played LEGO Fornite in Free Build mode with three other convention players. On the next stand was the upcoming Lego Horizon Adventures. There was a Lego display of the latest sets, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario (which we collected) and Lego Minecraft. There was also a dedicated area for crafting and taking Yoshi and Supply Llamas from Fornite figures.

We spent quite a bit of time in the Retro Rhythm zone in the free play area. We sat down and played Donkey Konga on the GameCube with the bongos. There were also DJ Hero games, deck included, and Guitar Hero. We wrapped up this segment by playing Taiko: Drum Master on PlayStation 2 and drumsticks to Toxic by Britney Spears. We then headed to the System Link area to join other convention attendees in playing Halo: Combat Evolved on the original Xbox.

Donkey Konga is still a classic (Tom Pozzetti)

Wandering through two huge exhibition halls, we found last year's hit Gamerverse, but couldn't get inside because the systems and consoles were overheating. Another winner of last year's exhibition was a miniature portrait, which unfortunately was fully booked that day and left quite late.

We then arrived at the Niantic stand in partnership with gaming industry mental health charity Safe in Our World. We play both Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom, both developed by Niantic, so we thought it would be worth chatting with them. They were interested in the personal stories and friendships people gained while playing this game. After a good conversation they gave my son a Pokemon Go gift and he was very happy.

The other person is probably playing with real Legos. (Tom Pozzetti)

Lastly, we played a game that suited me just fine: Knights In Tight Spaces by Ground Shatter. It's similar to the amazing Into The Breach, which uses turn-based tactics with skirmishes on an isometric battlefield, but adds a deck component. This is my dream game that combines all genres.

I've played the previous title, Fights in Tight Spaces, but Knights takes it to the next level. I sampled the tutorial level only with the Brawler class, not the Fighter. In the demo, you fight alone, but you have two other party members, typically role-playing classes such as priests or monks, who can join the fight, further expanding the combat possibilities. Brawlers can manipulate the position of enemies by moving them around and lining them up in the crosshairs for another attack.

The game doesn't have an official release date yet, but there is another demo version available on Steam.

I think combining the shows was a fantastic idea, with EGX benefiting the most from the additional visitor numbers. Hopefully, we'll see more companies sit up, take notice, and get back on the show. The next show has already been announced. MCM Birmingham will return at the NEC from Friday 29 November to Sunday 1 December, while MCM London will return at ExCel London from 23 to 25 May.

Posted by Tom Pozzetti (eyetunes PSN ID)

Pokemon trading cards are definitely video game-adjacent. (Tom Pozzetti)

