Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE.

New York Stock Exchange

Stock futures were mixed overnight Sunday as investors prepared for the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly, losing 38 points. S&P 500 and Nasdsq-100 futures gained 0.2% and 0.34%, respectively.

Stocks got off to a strong start to November, with Amazon and big tech stocks boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 by 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 289 points, or about 0.7%.

Tuesday's election results, which could lead to division or a united government, could play a central role in how stocks end the year. The latest NBC News poll shows a “deadlocked race” between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, much of the impact on markets could depend more on which party takes control of Congress. If control of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate were divided, it would likely mean maintaining the status quo. However, a Republican or Democratic victory would likely be associated with a victory for the same party in the White House and could mean new spending plans or a tax overhaul.

Some on Wall Street view the election as a major hurdle that markets must overcome to rally through the end of the year, with CFRA Research's Sam Stovall noting that based on data since 1944, premature good performance over the years Elections often translate into “further improvement” in the economy. November and December.

“I think we'll have some volatility next week,” she told CNBC's “Closing Bell” on Friday. “There's a lot going on, but I think once we get through it, we'll come together in November and December.”

Along with the election, Wall Street is bracing for the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision. Traders assess the probability of a rate cut following the central bank's policy meeting at 96%, according to the CME group's FedWatch tool. This would follow a massive 50 basis point move in September.

Further attention will depend on comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell after the meeting, as Wall Street seeks more information on the central bank's rate moves from here on out.

Earnings season continues with about a fifth of the S&P 500 expected to be released next week. About 70% of companies that have already reported results have beaten estimates, according to FactSet data. Super Micro Computer, Moderna, CVS Health, Qualcomm and Wynn Resorts are among the companies reporting earnings in the coming days.

CNBC's Sarah Min contributed reporting

