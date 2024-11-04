US says Iranian-American detained in Iran as tensions run high





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian-American journalist who worked for a U.S. government-funded television station is believed to have been detained by Iran for months now, authorities said Sunday, further raising the stakes as Tehran threatens to retaliate against an Israeli. attack on the country.

Reza Valizadeh's imprisonment was confirmed to The Associated Press by the U.S. State Department as Iran on Sunday marked the 45th anniversary of the U.S. embassy takeover and hostage crisis. It also followed a threat from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a day earlier to provide “an overwhelming response to Israel and the United States as long-range B-52 bombers reached the Middle East.” East to try to deter Tehran.”

Valizadeh had worked for Radio Farda, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty channel overseen by the US Agency for Global Media. In February, he wrote on the social platform X that members of his family had been arrested in an attempt to return him to Iran.

In August, Valizadeh apparently posted two messages suggesting he had returned to Iran, although Radio Farda is considered a hostile channel by Iran's theocracy.

I arrived in Tehran on March 6, 2024. Before that, I had unfinished negotiations with the intelligence department (of the Revolutionary Guards), the message reads in part. Finally, I returned to my country after 13 years without any guarantee of security, even verbal.

Valizadeh added the name of a man he said was from Iran's intelligence ministry. The AP could not verify whether the person worked for the department.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Valizadeh had been arrested. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, which tracks cases in Iran, said he was arrested upon arrival in the country earlier this year but later released.

He was then arrested again and sent to Evin Prison, where he now faces a case before Iran's Revolutionary Court, which regularly holds closed-door hearings in which defendants are confronted with secret evidence, the agency reported. Valizadeh was also arrested in 2007, according to the press release.

The State Department told the AP it was aware of reports that the dual U.S.-Iranian citizen had been arrested in Iran” when asked about Valizadeh.

We are working with our Swiss partners who serve as the United States' protecting power in Iran to gather more information on this case, the State Department said. Iran routinely imprisons citizens of the United States and other countries unjustly for political purposes. This practice is cruel and contrary to international law.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty separately reported that Valizadeh had been arrested in Iran.

We have not had any official confirmation of the charges against him, it was said in a press release. “Reza, a US-Iranian national, left RFE/RL in November 2022. We are deeply concerned about the continued arrests, harassment and threats against media workers by the Iranian regime.

Iran has not recognized Valizadeh's detention. The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

The Voice of America, another US government-funded news outlet overseen by the Global Media Agency, was the first to report that the State Department acknowledged Valizadeh's detention in Iran.

Since the 1979 US embassy crisis, in which dozens of hostages were freed after 444 days in captivity, Iran has used prisoners with Western ties as bargaining chips in its negotiations with the world. In September 2023, five Americans detained for years in Iran were released in exchange for five Iranians held by the United States and $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets to be released by South Korea.

Valizadeh is the first American detained by Iran since then.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television on Sunday broadcast video from different cities across the country marking the anniversary of the embassy takeover.

General Hossein Salami, head of the Guard, also spoke in Tehran, where he reiterated a commitment made the day before by Khamenei.

The resistance front and Iran will equip themselves with everything necessary to confront and defeat the enemy, he said, referring to militant groups like Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah backed by Tehran.

In Tehran, thousands of people at the entrance to the former American embassy chanted Death to America and Death to Israel. Some burned country flags and effigies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They also released images of slain figures from Iran-allied militant groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Palestinian Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Crowds at state-organized rallies chanted that they were ready to defend the Palestinians.

___

Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Michael Weissenstein in New York contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-iranian-american-held-iran-tensions-high-israeli-115436308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos