



The Labor government's four-day week campaign will see 1,000 workers in England receive extra leave without loss of pay in the first official pilot.

The British Society for Immunology and Crate Brewery in Hackney, east London, are among the companies taking part in the latest trial, led by a four-day week-long campaign that begins on Monday.

The campaign will aim to present the latest pilot results to the Labor government in the summer as momentum builds for shorter working hours.

Seventeen companies are participating in this test, and most plan to implement a four-day workweek, but some have chosen to shorten their working hours per week or adopt a two-day, nine-day workweek with an extra day off every two weeks. Four more companies will later participate in the pilot service.

Nearly 200 UK businesses have permanently switched to a four-day workweek, according to the 4-Day Week campaign, run by the non-profit and launched in 2022.

Beating the government may be trickier. Labor has several senior politicians who have backed a four-day working week, including Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, last year. He said last year: “If we can deliver it within a four-day workweek, why not?” However, since coming to power, the party has not embraced this policy for fear of giving the conservative opposition a political weapon.

Recently, when more than 500 civil servants from the PCS union under the Department of Housing and Communities signed a petition calling for a four-day workweek, a spokesperson for the department said: “The four-day workweek is not and is not government policy.” What we are considering.

But businesses do not need government approval to proceed, and work patterns are being tested by new types of businesses. Georgia Pearson, people manager at Crate Brewery, which serves craft beer at the Hackneys Lee Navigation bank, said the experiment felt somewhat groundbreaking for the hotel industry.

Restaurants, pubs, and bars tend to operate on relatively thin margins, with workers earning at or near minimum wage. But Crate hopes new work patterns will improve hiring.

For operations teams, physically demanding service shifts can mean days off are spent recuperating rather than enjoying personal vacations, Pearson said. We have never struggled with retention issues, but we recognize the competitive advantage of being ahead of the curve with a four-day workweek and hope this will be particularly helpful in recruiting for support office roles.

Joe Ryle, head of the 4th Week campaign, said: “A four-day week is no longer something we just have to imagine. This is because hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of workers are already living in the UK.

We look forward to presenting the results of this latest trial to the new Labor government next summer.

