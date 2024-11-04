Donald Trump lashes out as race with Kamala Harris goes down to the wire





Donald Trump ratcheted up the angry rhetoric that defined his campaign, lashing out at his political enemies and making unfounded claims of voter fraud as polls showed the U.S. presidential race would go down to the wire in the final stages. 24 hours.

Trump's tone at rallies in battleground states contrasted with the upbeat message of Kamala Harris' campaign in Michigan, as both candidates made final pitches to undecided voters and sought to rally supporters on Sunday.

Their campaigns are fighting for advantage in the final stretch of a bitter race for the White House in which the candidates are neck and neck in the states that will decide Tuesday's elections.

Speaking in Pennsylvania earlier today, Trump accused Democrats of being evil and said they were fighting so hard to steal the damn thing, baselessly accusing Democrats of fraud as he did in 2020.

It's a crooked country and we're going to straighten it out, he said.

Trump speaks behind bulletproof glass during a rally Sunday at Kinston Regional Airport in North Carolina Evan Vucci/AP

The Republican candidate also said he should not have left office four years ago, when he lost to US President Joe Biden. He then attacked the media after complaining about the protective glass barriers that now characterize his rallies following two assassination attempts.

To catch me, someone would have to tackle fake news, and that doesn't bother me that much. It doesn't bother me, he said.

The Harris campaign relied on his remarks, which were the latest in a series of references to violence by the former president.

He's really closing out his campaign in complete darkness and anger, a senior Harris campaign official told reporters Sunday.

After making a late appearance on the comedy show Saturday Night Live in New York, Harris began a tour of Michigan with an appearance at a black church in Detroit. She then held a rally in East Lansing, in the center of the state. In each of them, she took care to convey an optimistic closing message.

“We have this momentum because our campaign taps into the ambition, aspirations and dreams of the American people, because we are optimistic and excited about what we can do together,” she said.

Harris speaks at a Get Out the Vote rally in East Lansing, Michigan on Sunday CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Earlier, Harris warned Americans not to be swayed by Trump's election fraud claims.

I would particularly ask people who have not yet voted to not fall for this tactic, which I think is to suggest to people that if they vote, their vote will not matter, she declared.

Over the weekend, the vice president was buoyed by a respected poll that showed her leading Trump by 3 percentage points in the staunchly conservative state of Iowa, which the former Republican president won by a wide margin. nine points in 2020.

According to the Des Moines Register investigation, its rise has been propelled by growing support among women and older white women in particular, which, if replicated across the Midwest, could be decisive.

However, other surveys released Sunday show the race is essentially deadlocked.

A New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris leading in Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Wisconsin, which would be just enough for her to win, but tied in Pennsylvania and Michigan, while lagging behind in Arizona. The FT's poll tracker shows Harris holding a 1.3 percentage point lead nationally.

“It's a choice between whether we will have four more years of incompetence and failure, as we have now, or whether we will begin the greatest four years in the history of our country,” Trump said . It's now or never, it's time.

Trump is counting on voters' disapproval of Harris on the economy and immigration to propel him to the White House for a second term.

Harris and her allies are seeing strong support among women because of her support for abortion rights and their rejection of Trump's character.

I think it will be a close race. This is the nature of our country right now. But the momentum is with her, Raphael Warnock, the Democratic senator from Georgia, said on NBC on Sunday.

Trump's campaign made a big bet that he would be able to attract more black and Latino male voters who don't vote as reliably as other segments of the population, and that widespread dissatisfaction with the direction taken by the country would lead it to victory.

We take nothing for granted, but the problems are on our side. People want a secure border. They want a strong economy. They want peace through strength and stronger national security around the world, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said on Fox News on Sunday.

On every important issue, Republicans win. President Trump is winning, she said.

