The United States is bracing for electoral unrest. but what is the risk?





The United States is bracing for civil unrest around the election. Election Day itself is not as high a risk as the post-election period, analysts say. While the 2022 midterm elections took place peacefully, tensions are higher during a presidential election.

The unrest that followed the last American presidential election has left its mark.

This time around, as Election Day approaches, businesses and governments across the country are preparing in advance, especially if the results are close.

The consensus heading into Election Day is that this will be the case.

Seven swing states offer multiple opportunities for each candidate to win. And the latest polls have largely shown the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to be virtually tied nationally.

Glen Kucera, an executive at Allied Universal, a private security firm, told Business Insider that his customer base was concerned enough to seek more resources to protect themselves and their businesses.

“The threat is almost imminent and everywhere,” Kucera said. “We’re trying to get ahead of the threat.”

In the final stretch before Election Day, it seems like everyone from voter advocacy groups and election officials to risk management and security companies are bracing for civil unrest.

“I think what's also on people's minds is the emotion, the anger that accompanies some of these elections,” Kucera said. “We are deployed to try to understand all of these imminent threats and protect the public as we approach this election.”

But what is the level of risk?

Election Day Isn't the Biggest Concern

Election Day itself likely won't be the highest-risk day for unrest because many protective measures will be taken, said Rachel Brown, an expert on violence, hate speech and civic engagement at Over Zero, who works to deter identity. – violence based on.

“I wouldn't expect a high level of organized violence. People should feel safe to vote, and if there is danger it will likely be very localized, such as a single person acting where there appears to be have groups. “We're trying to mobilize,” Brown said Friday during a press panel hosted by the National Election Crises Task Force (NTFEC), a cross-party election organization.

That appears to be the case in Washington and Oregon, where authorities are searching for what they say is a single actor responsible for placing incendiary devices on at least two ballot boxes, burning hundreds of ballots in the process. Officials in Clark County, Washington, where some 488 ballots were damaged, said in a news release that they have been in contact with the majority of affected voters to issue them replacement ballots.

A ballot box was damaged in Portland, Oregon. Jenny Kane/AP

Protections are in place for the voting process, voters and election workers, Brown said. Voter intimidation is criminal and prosecutable, and locally, voting sites are preparing for any incidents, including swatting attacks, where a fake call is made to law enforcement to trigger an armed response, Brown said.

“Some of the threats that many of us don't even think about on a daily basis, election officials work day in and day out to prevent and then respond to,” said Chris Crawford, NTFEC member and political strategist at Protect Democracy. to the panel. “There are solutions when activities like this arise, election officials can still try to ensure that every person can have their vote submitted and counted.”

The biggest risk is probably post-election, when results can be decided in court rather than on election night. Then there's the wait until Congress counts the electoral votes on January 6, followed by the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Brown said she is “very concerned” about the rise in conspiracy theories and threats against state capitols, vote counting locations and the individuals who oversee them.

Anticipating such unrest after the election, businesses in Portland and other cities began boarding up their windows.

“Violence tends to target the process and challenge the results,” Brown said. “We know the dates that are relevant in the process and are able to anticipate where this might happen, but in the case of a close election we could see a use of violence or intimidation to try to “influence the way in which the results will be processed.”

How big is the risk?

Verisk, a data analytics and risk management company, has ranked the United States among the top five countries at highest risk of civil unrest, which could also lead to large insured losses during the year next. Brazil, Colombia, Chile and South Africa complete the list, with France, Greece and Spain the riskiest in Europe.

Verisk wrote in an October analysis that election-related violence is rare in the United States and that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was “a remarkable protest event in U.S. history.” The company said the peaceful 2022 midterm elections showed that the threat of civil violence remained relatively low.

However, emotions run higher during presidential elections, and society's predictive model of strikes, riots and civil unrest found that political tension and polarization could reach a boiling point, triggering unrest in the urban centers like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

“Not only is the underlying SRCC risk higher than in January 2021, but the risk of hotspots triggering civil unrest is also greater,” Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, said in a statement from press.

Robert Munks, Verisk's head of research for the Americas, said risks could also increase after the election during certification processes.

“It is crucial that the risk of election-related unrest increases significantly if the outcome of the election is hotly contested,” Munks said, “particularly if Trump loses to Harris.”

