Ryanair cuts flights by 10% from major UK airports

Ryanair plans to cut flights to and from UK airports by 10% next year after Labor decided to increase tax on airline tickets in the autumn budget.

Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary criticized Friday's spending statement, saying it had damaged Britain's growth prospects and made air travel much more expensive.

He said Ryanair would review its schedule and the planned cuts could result in up to 5 million fewer passengers at UK airports.

This short-sighted tax collection… will make the UK a less competitive destination compared to Ireland, Sweden, Hungary and Italy. These governments are abolishing travel taxes to stimulate transportation, tourism and job growth in their economies.

Michael O'Leary

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves has announced that air passenger duty (APD) will rise from the 2026/27 financial year, which will see the cost of economy tickets on short-haul flights rise by up to two times.

Private jet users will see a 50% APD increase.

Passenger tariff rates are determined by flight time and cabin class.

Mr OLeary said it was important for the UK to make airfares cheaper, but Labor had damaged tourism and air travel to and from the UK.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' foolish decision to further increase Britain's already high air travel tax will result in cuts, not growth.

He added: This short-sighted tax collection will make air travel much more expensive for the average British family on holiday abroad and make the UK a less competitive destination compared to Ireland, Sweden, Hungary and Italy, where the government has abolished travel taxes . Stimulates transportation, tourism and job growth in the economy.

Ryanair set a passenger numbers record in August, carrying 20.5 million passengers.

But revenue fell 46% at the start of the year, after average airfares fell about 15% in the three months to June.

The Prime Minister told the Commons on Wednesday: Air passenger tariffs have failed to keep pace with inflation in recent years and we will be introducing adjustments. This means an increase of no more than two for short-haul economy class flights.

OLeary's criticism of the policy comes after Karen Dee, chief executive of trade body AirportsUK, described the announcement as disappointing.

