Air India cancels 60 US flights as fares soar





GURUGRAM- As we reported earlier, Air India (AI) is canceling around 60 flights between India and the United States during the peak winter travel season. But we haven't talked about the impact this has or will have on thousands of travelers.

You will be surprised to see the fare increase as some routes were operated non-stop and exclusively by Air India and will now require a stopover.

Photo: Clément authorizing Air India to cancel its flights to the United States

Here's a look at the flights the Tata group-owned airline is canceling to the United States.

Air India will not operate flights between November 15, 2024 and December 31, 2024, the last day of the year. So yes, this will affect everyone visiting friends and family over the Christmas holidays.

The following routes are affected:

Delhi (DEL)-Chicago (ORD) route – 14 flights canceled Delhi-Washington route (IAD) – 28 flights affected Delhi-San Francisco route (SFO) – 12 flights canceled Mumbai-New York route (JFK) – 4 flights canceled Delhi -Route Newark (EWR) – 2 flights affected

Remember that Air India is canceling 30 flights as 60 flights include normal and return flights combined. This means that 28 flights are canceled between Delhi and US cities and only two between Mumbai and New York.

Air India attributed the cancellations to the delayed return of planes due to heavy maintenance and supply chain constraints.

Some experts said that if they were aware of the delays that could occur in delivering the planes on time, why didn't they hire wide-body planes to carry out these flights? Some said 30 flight cancellations was not a large number and Air India could have oversupply if existing planes were returned to service on time.

Alright, now let's move on to the impact part. How this affected thousands of VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) passengers.

Photo: Utkarsh Thakkar (Vimanspotter) Impact of cancellations

According to ET's report, this decrease in service has led to an increase in fares on other airlines, with economy class fares increasing by 15-20% and business class fares by 100% (yes, almost double ).

The largest fare increases occur in late December, the peak travel period, affecting thousands of people planning holiday trips.

“A round trip to San Francisco, for example, which is normally priced around INR 3.5 lakh in business class, has now gone up to INR 7 lakh. Emirates (EK) and other international carriers are offering even higher fares,” said Abdul Majeed Faheem, president, Federation of Travel Agents of India (Telangana and AP Chapter).

Economy class fares, usually around INR 1.5 lakh for a round trip, have increased to INR 1.8 lakh. “The full impact of these price increases on bookings will become clearer as we approach the second half of December,” Faheem noted.

Photo: Canva students concerned

The cancellation left students and professionals facing significant travel disruptions. Many had planned their trips months in advance, only to see prices skyrocket beyond their budget.

Columbia University graduate student Meenakshi Parvathi saved for months to afford her winter trip to Hyderabad to visit family. I tried to avoid the December rush and had to book in early November, Meenakshi said. Last month, the round trip fare was around INR 1.5 lakh, but now it has increased to around INR 2 lakh.

Fully booked partner airlines add to the challenges. “Postponing dates is not realistic for many of us,” said Keerthi Takkellapatti, a technology professional based in Hyderabad. We only have a week or, at most, 10 days off for vacation. Changing the dates is not a feasible option, he added.

Reimbursement delays are also a barrier, as many have reportedly used the funds to book other flights.

However, the airline aims to alleviate last-minute delays that have affected its flights to the United States. Air India admitted that technical issues had caused significant disruption, leading to prolonged waiting times for passengers.

To accommodate affected travelers, Air India is offering alternatives including rebooking on other Air India Group flights, free date changes or a full refund.

Featured image by Clément Alloing | Flickr

