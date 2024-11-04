In the US, buy now, pay later group Affirm is launching in the UK.





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

In the US, buy-now-pay-later group Affirm has launched in the UK, positioning itself as a more responsible alternative to lenders charging late fees at a time when the sector is under increasing scrutiny.

The Nasdaq-listed fintech company is launching interest-free and interest-bearing loans with monthly payment plans starting Monday, as the popularity of BNPL loans soars.

These loans allow customers to defer payments or split them into installments at checkout, and have boomed during the pandemic, when online shopping has surged due to low interest rates and stay-at-home directives.

Spending on BNPL purchases rose 18% last year to $316 billion, accounting for 7% of all e-commerce transactions in the UK, according to payments processor Worldpay. Major domestic service providers include Klarna, Clearpay and PayPal, as well as banks such as HSBC, NatWest and Monzo.

Affirm was founded in the United States in 2012 and is one of the largest BNPL lenders in the country, offering loans with interest rates from 0 to 36% with no additional fees. It currently has more than 18 million active customers in the U.S. and merchant partners such as Amazon and Walmart.

The company reported a 48% increase in revenue to $659 million in the three months to the end of June, and a monthly installment loan delinquency rate of 2.3%.

The service has been launched in the UK amid increased scrutiny of BNPL lenders. The government last month launched consultations to make BNPL lenders subject to scrutiny by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Consumer Credit Act.

The reason we believe we have the right to win in the UK is because we have brought a different approach, said CEO and founder Max Levchin.

Affirm approves every individual transaction before making real-time credit decisions, and approves consumers only after an assessment that demonstrates ability to repay, he said.

Plus, unlike many of our competitors, we don't charge late fees. Nearly a quarter of BNPL customers in the UK have been charged late fees, according to research by the Center for Financial Capability, a financial education charity.

Levchin, who co-founded PayPal with tech billionaire Elon Musk, said most of these fees are taken from borrowers who tried to pay their loans but didn't.

They want you to forget, and they say it's better not to pay on time because they have a little extra revenue.

For small borrowers with no intention of repaying, late fees are like screaming into the air and ultimately cannot prevent credit loss. The only way to avoid losses is to underwrite better, he added.

Under measures proposed by the UK government, regulators would force providers including Klarna and Clearpay to check whether shoppers can afford to repay before offering loans.

Levchin, a member of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Consumer Advisory Board, said Affirm will work closely with regulators in consultations.

You can absolutely legislate the existence of things, or you can regulate the existence of things and deprive consumers of access to credit and all kinds of things. So we want to be regulated intelligently, not just regulated, Levchin said.

Affirm says interest-bearing loans will have a fixed interest rate calculated only on the original principal, meaning the interest amount will never grow or compound.

BNPL lenders are increasingly diversifying into interest-bearing products as high interest rates put pressure on their business models. Swedish fintech Klarna, the UK market leader, also has interest-bearing loan finance options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/890bc897-1f9a-4f83-9fe5-e97c3e6b32fe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos