Ukraine prepares for US elections, especially near the front line of Russia's warExBulletin





A woman fills bottles of water from a public tap outside a bombed student dormitory in Dobropillya, Ukraine, October 17. Michael Robinson Chvez for NPR .

DOBROPILLYA, Ukraine In this pragmatic coal mining town, the news of the day is often discussed in front of a row of outdoor taps. Townspeople here fill containers with drinking water, after the Russian invasion cut off the main water supply to the neighboring town.

Even though the United States is 10,000 kilometers from this part of eastern Ukraine, many are closely following Tuesday's presidential election.

I can't stop thinking about it, says Volodymyr Maruch, a 45-year-old miner, as he hoists three large containers of water into his car. What will this mean for the destiny of our country?

Russia occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory. Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, the United States has been Ukraine's largest supporter, providing more than $175 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid under the leadership of President Biden.

The new US president can either strengthen his support for Ukraine or weaken it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters this week. Weakening support will allow Russia to occupy more territory. »

Vice President Harris pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's defense. Former President Donald Trump says he would not approve an increase in aid, but insists he can end the war within 24 hours if elected, although he has not specified how .

People register to receive humanitarian aid in the mining town of Dobropillya, Ukraine, October 17. Michael Robinson Chvez for NPR .

Maruch, the coal miner, says he hopes Trump is not as stupid as people think, calling him a fool in his special relationship with Vladimir Putin. He believes Trump admires Putin and will let the Russian leader take control of all of Ukraine.

Russian troops already occupy 80% of Donetsk, the industrial region that includes Dobropillya, and are closing in on another coal hub, the town of Pokrovsk, which is also a key supply center for Ukrainian soldiers.

About 35,000 people live in Dobropillya and surrounding villages. The city is less than 20 miles from the front line. Russian missiles often hit it. In September, an attack trapped 151 city miners underground.

Here in Dobropillya we accommodate many people displaced from other regions of Donetsk, says Ihor Kurdia, deputy of the local regional military administration. But no one is safe from Russian missiles. Just a few days ago, someone killed a 4-year-old girl.

Kurdia, a former high school history teacher, says he knows almost everyone in town. He greets a young family as he walks through a largely deserted playground.

We actually encouraged most families to leave because it's too dangerous here, he said. I worry about our people. I want to save their lives. I want this war to end so that mothers do not cry in kyiv, or even in Moscow.

A slag heap from a nearby coal mine is seen from a cemetery on the edge of the mining town of Dobropillya, Ukraine, October 17. Michael Robinson Chvez for NPR .

He also wants Ukraine to get its land back and believes that Americans, whatever their policies, support Ukraine's victory. He says he welcomes anyone Americans elect.

When there is a new American president, he said, I don't believe we will lose our American friends.

Across town, at a cafe called Sunrise, owner Tetiana Regeda is less optimistic. She fears that the United States will lose interest in Ukraine.

I hope whoever becomes the next American president can at least bring us to the negotiating table, she said. Everyone is tired.

In her coffee, she hears how exhausted Ukrainians are in this part of the country. She often hears women sobbing because their sons and husbands were conscripted. Some died on the front line as Russian troops advanced.

We can take back territories, she said, but not people’s lives.

Zelensky said he ruled out any territorial concessions, whoever the new US president is. Regeda says she doesn't think it's realistic.

Based on the current situation, she said, I doubt we will return to our pre-war borders.

Outside Dobropillyas Hospital, doctor Ilya Poltavtsev helps a young pregnant woman who has lost consciousness.

He lives in Myrnohrad, a neighboring town closer to the front line, and often evacuates Ukrainians stuck on the front line to Dobropillya.

It is the civilian population that suffers the most, he said. I can't take it anymore.

A woman walks past a monument to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Dobropillya, Ukraine, October 17. Michael Robinson Chvez for NPR .

He says he is even ready to make a desperate appeal to Putin: If I have to kneel and beg for the bloodshed to stop, I will. I will give up everything I own.

He says the biggest contribution the new US president can make is to end the fighting by any means possible.

If you have a magic pill that will end the war, he said, we are willing to buy it.

NPR producers Hanna Palamarenko and Polina Lytvynova contributed reporting from Dobropillya and kyiv, Ukraine.

