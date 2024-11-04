What's next for UK interest rates after the Budget?





Fund managers suggest the Bank of England's rate-cutting trajectory could now become less aggressive as a result of Labour's priority budget. Treasury yields rose last week on higher-than-expected borrowing amid concerns that the fiscal plan will lead to inflation.

The centerpiece of last Wednesday's speech was the increase in employer national insurance premiums. That's an estimated $25 billion raised by the end of the current Congress.

There were also measures aimed at savers and investors. Capital gains tax (CGT) has been increased for both basic and higher rate taxpayers, and some adjustments have been made to inheritance tax (IHT) to ensure that defined contribution pensions are introduced into the IHT regime from 2027. The ISA also no longer exists.

In the stock market, gambling stocks were spared the sin tax, but oil and gas companies were hit with windfall taxes on their profits. The soft drinks industry has its own new levy, and airlines are now imposing higher tariffs on the wealthiest people who use economy class short-haul flights and private jets.

Gilt, yield rises due to increased debt

But it was the bond markets that reacted most notably. UK gold yields surged once again on news that the UK government will borrow more to fund investments in public services and healthcare infrastructure. The pound also fell against the dollar.

Bond managers now suggest the Bank of England may be less aggressive in cutting interest rates at its upcoming meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for November 7, when the bank is also expected to cut interest rates from 5% to 4.75%.

Nicol Bragazza, portfolio manager at Morningstar Investment Management, said the downside risks to UK debt were now greater.

Many forecasts are based on specific paths of growth and productivity, which are highly uncertain as they impact tax receipts. Going forward, there is more downside risk than has been priced into the UK bond market.

Morningstar European stock market strategist Michael Field says governments can never solve everything in one speech.

There are many views on the budget coming out in the media, but in the end, [Labour] I warned everyone in advance by saying that the budget would be difficult. The biggest one is national insurance premiums. I earned 40 billion won [in taxes] And from that comes $25 billion.

The government appears to be doing its job for the reason it was elected in the first place. One budget cannot solve everything for the entire country. But it seems like a step in the right direction.

Below we have collected responses from bond and stock fund managers.

Fixed income managers react to labor-first budget James Lynch, fixed income investment manager at Aegon Asset Management

The initial market reaction has more to do with the Bank of England's interest rate path than with gold bond supply. Markets believe the budget will deliver higher growth in the near term and that higher inflationary impulses will reduce BoE cuts.

Personally, I would like to see for myself the BoE's interpretation of the budget at its meeting on November 7 before reaching any conclusions. In the meantime, we'll see US labor market data and the US election, which are still likely to be the main drivers of returns for now.

Clive Beagles, Fund Manager, JOHCM UK Equity Income Fund

Ironically, the most surprising thing wasn't actually what Rachel Reeves did. Rather, it was the OBR's inflation forecast for 2025. [2.6%] And in 2026 [2.3%]And because it was done right at the start of the budget, people didn't react at first.

The OBR doesn't have the best record when it comes to economic forecasts. Inflation in the UK has recently fallen below 2% at 1.7% and we expect it to fluctuate around 2% in the coming months. Inflation expectations are why the gold market ultimately reacted the way it did. It was pretty quiet at first. And as you saw yesterday afternoon and this morning, gold bond yields are up 20 to 25 basis points.

If inflation forecasts are even half correct, the Bank of England's rate-cutting trajectory will be shallower and slower, and we'll see fewer rate cuts than expected. And I think that's what the gold leaf market is pricing in.

There are certainly groups who want to make a big deal about rising bond yields, and they're asking if it's just a rerun of 2022. But the reality is that Trump's opportunity is now that bond yields are rising everywhere in the world. The win rate has increased significantly. He might even have a majority in every house, which would probably be quite an inflation.

Shamil Gohil, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Fidelity International

In terms of gilt issuance remittances, which are important for returns, the issuance volume of approximately 20 billion has been added, resulting in an unexpectedly steep curve due to long-term bias.

Overall, I think gilts can continue to outperform from here and reverse some of the inter-market underperformance, especially as focus turns to the US election and related fiscal expansion.

Vivek Paul, UK Chief Investment Strategist, BlackRock Investment Institute

The relative stability of bond risk premiums is something the government hopes will seep into equity markets as well and stimulate foreign investment flows.

For the past 20 years, the market has perceived UK stocks to be just as risky as US stocks, given the different stock types in each index, but now they perceive them to be much riskier.

We believe the market will reduce the risk premium on UK assets and yields will decline over time. So we broadly position our short-term tactical view on this. Our view that the decisive election results in the summer have secured relative political stability and that the Bank of England is likely to cut interest rates more than the market currently thinks means that we remain overweight on UK stocks and UK gold bonds. It means something.

UK equity managers react to Labour-first budget Alexandra Jackson, fund manager at Rathbone UK Opportunities Fund

Sterling rallied in the immediate aftermath, suggesting the chancellor had threaded the needle to raise the necessary taxes without scaring off investors.

In the alternative investment market [AIM] We are holding a powerful relief rally. Although IHT breaks have been halved, they are less onerous than feared. Crucially, this provides certainty for AIM investors.

It is unlikely that this issue will be revisited after this cut, so we believe the index may return to a more fundamentals-driven era. Our fund has 10% of its assets invested in AIM. Typically, small- and mid-cap stocks significantly outperform large-cap stocks as the market digests its budget.

Jonathan Brown and Robin West, co-managers of the Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust.

The future of the AIM market is at risk once the IHT changes take full effect on AIM shares. This will have resulted in many large AIM companies exiting the main markets.

The new 20% IHT rate for eligible AIM companies held for two years will still be attractive to individuals looking to alleviate their IHT liabilities, especially after personal pensions are now within IHT scope.

Michael Browne, Chief Investment Officer at Martin Currie

The long-term spending review next spring may lead to more difficult decisions. The budget is unlikely to disrupt the mix of foreign investors. Currently, the UK offers low prices and stability.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility has a word of warning: Forecasts show that business investment will decline as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) as profit margins shrink and the net impact of budget policy will reduce business investment.

Anna Farmborough, Portfolio Manager, Ninety One UK Equity Income Fund

The types of stocks we invest in are high-quality businesses that are fairly protected from things like budgets, so we're reasonably optimistic about the impact.

From a stock-specific perspective, there are some companies that could be affected more than others. The biggest impact will probably be an increase in national insurance premiums. It will affect your costs [for businesses] With more part-time employees.

Weatherspoon JDW, [is a holding] we own [so the national insurance hike will be] They faced a significant cost blowback. This is very difficult for the hotel industry as they are competing with supermarkets that can already sell alcohol at discounted prices.

Ben Needham, Portfolio Manager, Ninety One UK Equity Income Fund

[The Budget impact] It's mixed, but I think it's neutral on a pure basis.

On the positive side, there is rising wages, which can then flow into the asset platform through savings. There haven't been any major changes to pensions, but one small problem is that DC pensions are now exposed to IHT.

But the trade-off is that clients or investors may need more advice to manage their tax affairs more efficiently, which is good for companies like AJ Bell AJB where the majority of client assets are exposed. torture. Those advisors are going to get busier because of budgets.

The author owns no shares of any securities mentioned in this article. Learn about Morningstar's editorial policy.

