I wish I had never taken it. As ketamine addiction soars in the UK, there are more young people seeking rehabilitation.





Your support helps us tell the story

read more

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news sources, we choose not to block Americans’ reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead MoreClose

I felt like I was walking on the moon. Casey Innalls recalls his first impressions of the Class B drug ketamine, when he first tried it at age 16.

What initially started as a weekend habit with friends or at the bar soon became an addiction that left her with severe bladder damage and excruciating pain.

Casey, now 27, said the number of young people being admitted to rehab for ketamine abuse is increasing, with specialist clinics and the NHS reporting significant increases in recent years.

Government data on substance abuse in 2005 showed that only 2% of 16-24 year olds had tried drugs, but by 2020 this figure had tripled, with more than one in 20 young people admitting to having used drugs.

Experts believe one of the main reasons for the rise in ketamine is the cost-of-living crisis. This causes users to turn to drugs that are cheaper than cocaine and alcohol.

Casey didn't know about the dangers of ketamine until she started experiencing severe pain. (offer)

Lee Fernandes, senior therapist at the UK Addiction Treatment Center (UKAT), said: The number of youth under 30 receiving rehabilitation treatment for ketamine addiction has increased by about 35%. “Particularly over the past 12 months, we have seen an influx of young women needing urgent treatment because the side effects of their addiction are extremely harmful.”

One in three young people receiving treatment for ketamine addiction suffers from k-bladder, a condition that affects and causes the bladder lining to contract due to chronic use.

Casey initially suspected she had pancreatitis, but the stabbing pain in her lower abdomen caused her to scream and cry in pain.

She began experimenting with ketamine, but by 2022 she had become dependent on it and was consuming it regularly. About two years ago, I was going downhill, and I had always accepted it, she said.

I was having k-cramps, horrible stomach pains and it was really excruciating. It feels like my whole chest is being crushed and I'm rolling on the floor and not being able to breathe. I was doing anything to get rid of the pain, including bathing five or six times a day and using 60 bottles of hot water a day.

Ketamine is widely used as an anesthetic (AP) in the NHS.

This left her in hospital for 12 days on the brink of death, and she now suffers from a number of health complications, including damage to her bile ducts and liver.

My bladder was starting to get worse, I was peeing on the lining of my bladder and I was having a bladder infection with urine and protein and a kidney infection. If I had known what it would do to my body, I would never have taken it.

Dr Mohamed Belal, a urologist representing the British Association of Urological Surgeons, said ketamine users were often unaware of the risks until they had caused irreversible damage, which often led to major surgery.

He highlighted that part of the problem with ketamine, which is known as an equine tranquilizer but is also widely used as an anesthetic on the NHS, is renowned for its dissociative and pain-relieving properties.

People failed to connect the dots, he said. Ketamine causes a lot of pain, but it's also a painkiller, so taking more of it makes things worse.

Tolerance is known to build quickly, and ketamine, available in crystalline powder or liquid form, is inexpensive, so young people are quickly becoming addicted, and there is little education about the life-changing effects of ketamine.

Casey has been sober for eight weeks after entering rehab (Supplied)

As addiction becomes more pronounced among young adults, experts have attributed it to a number of reasons, including the cost-of-living crisis, isolation during the pandemic and delayed access to mental health services.

Scott Ardley, senior treatment advisor at Rehabs UK, told The Independent: Now you see ketamine every day, but a few years ago this didn't happen every day. I would now call it the dominant drug along with alcohol, mainly among young people. Creeping, creeping, now occupied.

He emphasized that while ketamine often falls into the same category as other drug addictions, such as cocaine, it has a unique set of terrible physical side effects that are not generally acknowledged.

“We have a lot of women contacting us,” he said. Although it can be seen in both men and women, we have seen an increase in women using it to conceal mental health issues.

Mr Fernandes added that ketamine is now sold outside schools at pocket money prices, emphasizing: The country is currently in a state of crisis regarding ketamine.

In Casey's case, her addiction left her so devastated that she contacted her local drug and alcohol support hub.

I got to a point where I didn't want to live anymore and fully accepted that addiction would take me, she said. It was so painful it was a catch 22.

To turn her life around, she has now entered a truly amazing rehabilitation facility. She has now been sober for over 50 days and is raising money to continue her journey to recovery.

She said: It's the best thing I've ever done. I may have been selfish and inconsiderate, but admitting you are powerless over your addiction and seeking help is the biggest thing you can do. She now wants to help others with their addiction and has started a TikTok page, @kcskaddiction, to educate others about the dangers of ketamine.

All I can say is that people taking ketamine be careful because the roads are slippery. The best thing anyone can do is ask for help. It's been a tough journey and I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through.

I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ketamine-addiction-young-people-uk-b2635657.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos