Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK





Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal Inc. and CEO of Affirms, took center stage on the first day of Collision 2019 at the Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada.

Vaughn Ridley | Sports File | getty images

LONDON Buy now, pay later company Affirm launched installment loans in the UK on Monday, marking the company's first international expansion.

Founded in 2012, Affirm is an American fintech company that offers flexible hourly payment options. The company says it underwrites every individual transaction before making a lending decision and does not charge late fees.

Affirm, which is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority, said its UK offering will include interest-free and interest-bearing monthly payment options. The interest on the plan is fixed and calculated based on the original principal amount and therefore does not grow or compound.

The company's expansion into the UK marks its first launch in a market outside of the US and Canada. Globally, Affirm has more than 50 million users and 300,000 active merchants, including Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart.

Among the first merchants to offer Affirm as a payment method in the UK are flight booking website Alternative Airlines and payment processing company Fexco. Affirm said it expects to introduce more brands in the coming months.

Affirm CEO Max Levchin told CNBC that the company has been working on a UK launch for over a year. According to Levchin, Affirm chose the UK as its first international expansion destination because of the strong demand from merchants there.

“It’s a huge market and it’s English-speaking, so it’s a great fit for business,” Levchin said in an interview last week ahead of Affirm’s U.K. launch. Affirm plans to eventually expand into other non-English-speaking markets, but that will require more work, he added.

“There are a lot of competitors here who are doing a reasonable job of serving the market, but when we started doing seller outreach to look locally, is the market saturated? Does everyone feel they are being served well?” Levchin said. “We got a tremendous amount of market traction. It sort of sealed the deal.”

fierce competition

Competition is fierce in the UK financial technology sector. In the buy now, pay later segment, Affirm will find no shortage of competition in the form of larger players such as Klarna, Block's Clearpay, Zilch, and PayPal, which entered the BNPL market in 2020.

What sets Affirm apart from some companies, according to Levchin, is that its range of financial products offers customers the ability to pay for purchases over a much longer period of time. Affirm, for example, offers payment programs that last up to 36 months.

Affirm's launch in the UK comes as the government is consulting on plans to regulate the buy now, pay later industry.

Among the key measures being considered by the government are plans to require BNPL providers to provide clear information to consumers, ensure people do not pay more than they can afford and give customers rights if problems arise. There is this.

“In general, we welcome thoughtful regulation that knows how to do the right thing by getting work to market while not burdening the end customer too much,” Levchin said.

“It's great to tell us to do a lot of work in the background before we lend you money. We're very good at automation. We're very good at writing software. We'll go in and do the work,” he added. . “Putting the burden on consumers is dangerous.”

Affirm received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, the country's financial services watchdog, after months of discussions with regulators, Levchin said. He added that the company's “original reputation” helped.

“We haven't charged a single penny in late fees. We don't do deferred interest. We don't do anything anti-consumer that people have a hard time with,” Levchin told CNBC. “So we have a good reputation for being very thoughtful and pro-consumer. And merchants love that.”

