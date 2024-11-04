



Britain's rules for public sector broadcasting need to be radically overhauled to ensure British programming can compete against the US streaming giants for viewers, according to BBC chairman Samir Shah.

In a speech on Tuesday, Mr Shah will call on the UK government to curb growth and say the fight to protect domestic programming produced by the BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5 continues.

Shah, a former TV production executive who was appointed chairman of the BBC in March, wants to overhaul the outdated regulatory framework to enable public service broadcasters (PSBs) to be more nimble, flexible and quick to act.

For example, BBC executives have said privately that they are frustrated by the time it takes to get approval for new digital radio stations, while commercial rivals are able to launch new services more quickly.

Britain's largest publicly funded broadcasters are usually scrutinized more extensively by Ofcom than their smaller commercial rivals because their size and influence can distort the UK media market.

Every UK PSB has a quota to produce a certain percentage of programming from outside London, content rules apply for areas such as news output, and there is a requirement that it be appealing and accessible to all.

Action is needed now to secure the future of public service broadcasters. Otherwise, Shah said, Britain's success story will become part of a carefree past.

UK PSBs such as the BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5 are moving online and fighting for relevance in a global TV market increasingly dominated by streamers such as Netflix and Amazon.

While technology companies have huge budgets and large global audiences, the BBC has faced funding constraints after the license fee that pays for its programs was frozen for the past two years.

Advertising funders ITV and Channel 4 have been hit by a slump in the TV advertising market, with all broadcasters having to invest in digital platforms to follow online audiences.

Britain's media regulatory regime is already under pressure from private broadcasters such as GB News. GB News is already going beyond what is permitted within the fairness rules governing broadcasting.

Shah's speech at Leeds Conservatoire comes after British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month made the Labor government claim: [get] Eliminate regulations that unnecessarily impede investment.

The BBC chairman, appointed under the previous Conservative government, will also point to the media bill passed before this summer's election that was intended to secure the UK's public sector broadcaster's prominent position on online TV platforms such as smart TVs and streaming sticks.

He will urge the government and Ofcom to quickly implement media laws to ensure the country's broadcasters are given priority on digital platforms.

Shah will call on regulators and ministers to help international streamers invest in the UK's creative industries.

The BBC Chairman will urge other PSBs to work together to put pressure on legislators and regulators to take action on these fronts. To overturn the cliché, let's act quickly to avoid repenting in our spare time.

