LONDON, 4 November 2024 – Moazzam Malik, a former senior civil servant and diplomat, has been appointed Chief Executive of Save the Children UK.

Malik, 57, served as British Ambassador to Indonesia for five years, first as Director-General at the Department for International Development (DfID) and then as Director-General at the merged Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

At DfID, Malik led initiatives to improve the prospects of children through education and health. At FCDO he led the UK embassy network and diplomatic activities across Africa. He has global responsibility for international finance, conflict and stability, open societies and human rights. For the past two years, he has served as Executive Director of the World Resources Institute, where he conducts research on global climate change and development and leads organizational change programs.

Malik said: “I’m delighted to be joining Save the Children, a global network leading the fight for children’s rights in the UK and around the world. Global challenges such as climate change, conflict, inequality and poverty pose significant obstacles to children and their families. I look forward to working closely with partners, communities and children to improve the prospects for the next generation.

The new CEO will begin work in January, when Save the Children begins implementing its three-year strategy for lasting change. Part of this strategy aims to empower children to influence decisions that affect their lives. We also commit to shifting power to communities and local organizations and championing local leadership.

He will lead an organization that spent $295 million last year, primarily on emergencies (78 million), education (67 million) and health (38 million), and tens of millions more on family livelihoods, nutrition and child care. It joined last month's Disaster and Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for the Middle East and helped fund the work of hundreds of Save the Children staff on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon.

Malik, who is married to midwife Rachel and has three children in their 20s, is a well-known figure in foreign policy and development circles. He is Chairman of the Muslim Philanthropy Forum, Professor Emeritus at University College London, and Honorary Fellow of Hertford College, Oxford.

Save the Children UK chief executive Tsitsi Chawatama-Kwambana thanked Gemma Sherrington, managing director of fundraising and marketing, who has served as interim chief executive since February, overseeing the organization's response to conflict in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan. Developing strategy for 2025-27 with the UK Government.

Chawatama-Kwambana said: Moazzams’ wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in our efforts to provide children with a healthy start to life, safe education, protection from violence and resilience to climate shocks . He is a visionary leader who knows how to maximize our impact for children.

