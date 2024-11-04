The United States at the tipping point





Good morning.

Some thoughts as we try to read the tea leaves to discern who is likely to win tomorrow's US election. Polling data that pointed toward a potential Donald Trump victory just a week ago appears to have shifted toward Kamala Harris. Polymarket is still in favor of Trump's victory, but the chances have decreased: he obtains 54% of the votes cast compared to 65% last week. Polling expert Frank Luntz suggests we've reached the limit of what polls can tell us, instead advising people to examine the nature of turnout: an increase in the number of young women at the polls bodes well for Kamala, a larger number of young men may suggest higher numbers. for Trump.

In the coming days, we will analyze the results and discuss how we achieved this. Before that, I suggest you listen to this conversation I had with Malcolm Gladwell for the Leadership Next podcast. Many of you know Gladwell as the writer who distilled the factors needed to turn a product or idea into a trend in his first book, The Tipping Point. He now studies how humans manipulate these factors to cause fevers and contagions around us, for better or worse. (Think of how the Sacklers marketed OxyContin through Perdue or political advisors tailoring their campaigns to different demographics.)

A different factor in this election is what Gladwell calls the magical third pivot from Rosabeth Moss Kanter's research on being alone in a group and the impact when those outsiders reach a third of the total. Whether you're for Trump or Harris, you know half the country is behind you, eliminating the need to be coy about your choice. Gladwell wouldn't comment on the state of the policy, saying it perplexes me.

What he does know is the art of connecting the dots in ways that help C-suite executives make better decisions. Being a business leader in 2024 takes more than just an understanding of good business practices and strategies. You lead a diverse and complex workforce. You're dealing with consumers who are far more complex and unpredictable than they've ever been in the past. You must be someone curious about the whole world.

And of course, you need to collaborate with other curious people who can help you see around the corner. That's the kind of gathering we're hosting next week at the Fortune Global Forum in New York. I hope you will join us.

More news below.

Diane [email protected] on LinkedIn

TOP NEWS

Goldman: Net zero will cost $75 trillion. A Goldman Sachs study found that reaching net zero carbon emissions globally by 2070 will require $75 trillion in investment. This would prevent average temperatures from rising 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Andy Jassy Introduces Alexa, AI-Powered Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the company's Alexa voice assistant will undergo a big transformation thanks to AI during the company's quarterly earnings call business Thursday. Jassy emphasized that the future of Alexa will focus on performing actions rather than providing ChatGPT-style responses.

Digitally Illiterate CEOs Stifle Productivity A new survey by SThree found that about 63% of employees believe their CEOs are digitally illiterate and unaware of the benefits of AI tools. These employees say the lack of AI adoption is stifling their productivity.

AROUND THE WATER COOLER

Burrito King in Coffee Land: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccols' Biggest Challenge Is Fixing Bad Vibes by Azure Gilman

Tomasz Tunguzs Theory Ventures has raised a second fund of $450 million, according to Allie Garfinkle filings

Anxious Google employees just discussed their cost-cutting concerns with executives dressed in Sasha Rogelberg Halloween costumes.

Tim Cook Says He Uses A Very Good Formula When Looking For Apple Employees: These Are The 4 Traits He Looks For By Chloe Taylor

Trump sues CBS for $10 billion, alleging redaction of Harris interview constitutes election interference By Christiaan Hetzner

Hellish year for Nomura CEOs: one staff member accused of bond market manipulation and another of attempted assassination of a client by Jane Thier

Here are 3 ways the US elections could change the future of Europe by Prarthana Prakash

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter featuring must-read global news from CEOs and industry leaders. Sign up to receive it for free in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/11/04/us-at-the-tipping-point/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos