UK's first pension fund allocates to Bitcoin | tidings





The UK's first pension fund is allocating 3% of its total assets, worth around 50 million (59.5 million), following advice from Cartwright, a pension expert in defined benefit and mixed schemes.

The first allocation in the UK was made in October after a rigorous training and due diligence process, Cartwright said, without disclosing the name of the pension fund.

Sam Roberts, director of investment consulting at Cartwright, told IPE that a 3% Bitcoin allocation would be appropriate given the plan's investment horizon of 10 years.

Additionally, Bitcoin's asymmetric return profile allows small allocations to have a large positive financial impact, protected by extensive risk management at both planning and asset levels, the company added.

Roberts added: Boards are increasingly looking for innovative solutions to secure the future of their schemes in the face of economic challenges. This Bitcoin allocation is a strategic move that not only provides diversification but also leverages an asset class with a unique asymmetric risk-return profile.

He noted that several other investment consulting firms in the UK are opposed to or do not support advising clients on investing in Bitcoin, while Cartwright's advice focuses on constructing the best portfolio possible and what can happen if you do not consider all asset classes. He added that he couldn't.

Our approach ensures that plans benefit from significant potential advantages while limiting potential disadvantages. Integrating Bitcoin into the pension scheme investment strategy is a bold move that reflects the forward-thinking nature of the trustees involved, Roberts noted.

This is the UK's first pension fund. [allocate to bitcoin]“But this is not the first time globally to do so,” he said, adding that investors should understand Bitcoin before investing, but the benefits are greater once the price is fixed.

Steve Robinson, Head of Investment Implementation at Cartwright, said: “The operating procedures associated with this Bitcoin investment are designed to maximize the security of the assets while ensuring rapid recovery of profits when they occur. Our commitment to actively engaging with new innovative technologies means we can ensure trustees remain at the cutting edge of investment solutions.

By combining a highly secure custody solution with a mechanism to quickly cut profits as they occur, we enable risk-averse pension schemes and other institutional investors to benefit from Bitcoin's potential growth while managing volatility within a secure strategic framework. I opened the door.

Robinson explained that the solutions created have a low minimum investment threshold. This means that, unlike many historical investment ideas when first offered, this option is available to pension schemes of all sizes.

Roberts said Cartwright is the second-largest UK pension fund working with Bitcoin allocations, but is far behind in terms of strategic decisions.

