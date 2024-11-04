Flexibility in electricity use is key to the UK's 2030 green power target, advisers say.





Businesses and households in Britain will need to be much more flexible about when they use electricity to help the country decarbonise its power system by 2030, according to official advice to be published on Tuesday.

Some of Britain's aging nuclear power plants will have to remain open longer than planned, according to modeling of one of the Labor government's key climate goals.

Advice from the National Energy System Operator (NESO) says businesses and households should play a much larger role than they currently do in balancing the electricity system, according to people familiar with the matter.

This could include increasing production at factories during windy periods when wind farms have higher capacity, or unplugging electric vehicles at home when renewable energy production is low.

NESO is already trying to encourage this kind of consumer behavior by paying households to delay use when needed. The state-owned company said last month that it would offer this payment method year-round.

Power supply and demand must be balanced on a second-by-second basis, a task that becomes more complex when intermittent renewables provide greater supply.

NESO's modeling for the 2030 target includes a scenario where demand flexibility increases from less than 3 GW today to about 11 to 12 GW, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report said that meeting the target would also require French state-owned utility EDF to extend the life of some of Britain's aging nuclear power plants to meet demand, with the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant due to open in 2030.

Torness and Heysham 2 are considered most likely by the industry to be able to produce them beyond 2030, with EDF's decision expected later this year. These stations are currently scheduled to close in March 2028.

NESO's advice, due to be published on Tuesday, represents the most concrete assessment yet of whether and how the government can deliver on its manifesto commitments to a clean electricity system by 2030.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband argued that meeting the pledge would help the UK lower energy costs by moving away from fossil fuels in favor of home-grown clean energy.

Shortly after taking office last July, he asked NESO for advice on how to achieve the 2030 clean power target, five years earlier than the 2035 clean power target promised by the previous Conservative government.

Given the huge amount of new wind turbines, solar farms, cables and pylons needed in a short period of time, many in the industry considered the previous goal unfeasible.

The NESO report said the goal was possible but difficult to achieve, according to people familiar with the matter. NESO said it would issue an advisory on Tuesday.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NESO also predicts that less offshore wind will be needed to be built than Labor suggests in its manifesto ahead of the UK general election on 4 July.

The report estimates that about 43-50GW of offshore wind capacity will be needed by 2030, up from about 15GW today but less than the 55GW of existing fixed bottom offshore wind projected by Labor.

The Office for Budget Responsibility announced Wednesday that an environmental levy on electricity bills would be reduced by 2030 to help pay for policies including more offshore wind turbines and keep gas-fired turbines on standby when needed. It was predicted that it would increase by more than one-fifth.

