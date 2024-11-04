How does the Electoral College voting system work?





On November 5, millions of Americans will vote in the presidential election, with the vast majority deciding between Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump. However, this historic election is not determined by a single national vote, but rather by a state-by-state contest. Many people outside the United States, and some inside, do not understand how this complex system works.

Here are five things to know about the electoral college system:

1. It's not just one election, but 50 separate races

The founding fathers opted against a national popular vote where the winning candidate would only need to obtain a majority of votes to achieve victory. Instead, they decided to create an electoral college under Article II of the U.S. Constitution.

Under this system, voters in each U.S. state and the District of Columbia decide the outcome of a winner-take-all race for their state's electoral votes. Each state is allocated a set number of electoral votes, based on the size of its population. For example, Texas, with a population of more than 29 million, has 50 electoral votes. North Dakota, on the other hand, has fewer than 800,000 residents and is spread over three.

By receiving a majority of votes in a state, a candidate collects the Electoral College votes allocated to him or her. There are 538 in total, with the winner needing at least 270 to secure the presidency (and their running mate becoming vice president).

Maine and Nebraska are the only two exceptions to the winner-take-all approach. These states also use their congressional districts to award Electoral College votes: two go to each state's overall popular vote winner, while one goes to the popular vote winner in each congressional district (two districts in Maine, three in Nebraska).

So when Americans mark their choice for president on their ballot, that vote is technically not automatically assigned to the candidate. Rather, it is up to the voters of each state. These people meet in all 50 states after the election is over, then officially send their state's electoral votes to the U.S. Congress. Voters are usually state election officials or prominent party members.

Wendy Schiller, a professor of political science at Brown University, explained that the choice of an electoral college system more than 200 years ago was rooted in a distrust of citizens in their ability to make a reasoned choice: The origins of the electoral college were not meant to reflect the opinions of voters at all. should be a barrier against bad choices. It was an elite bulwark against popular opinion.

2. It can lead to unpredictable and undisciplined results

By its very nature, the electoral college can give rise to two unusual, but not improbable, scenarios. First, a candidate can win the electoral college while losing the popular vote and still become president, as happened most recently in 2000 with George W. Bush and in 2016 with Trump.

Second, the system allows for a situation in which neither candidate wins a majority of electoral votes. In the event of a tie 269-269, a conditional election occurs under the 12th Amendment. In this case, the members of the new House of Representatives, sworn in on January 3, 2025, would choose the next president. They do not vote based on individual preferences. Instead, each state delegation gets one vote, with a simple majority of 26 state delegation votes needed to decide who becomes president. This has only happened twice in presidential elections, in 1801 and 1825. The House must continue to vote until a president is elected.

A History of the Electoral College System. 3. In 2020, Trump supporters sought to challenge the Electoral College results

State legislators can object to their state's general election results upon certification by Congress. This happened in 2020 when a group of Republicans objected to the results in Pennsylvania and Arizona, both won by Democrat Joe Biden. After Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in January 2021, to protest the official authorization of votes, Congress updated the electoral count law from the 1800s to make it more difficult to contestation of the electoral college result.

After the 2020 election, some voters in several swing states attempted to falsely declare Trump the winner. These included prominent Republicans from Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Wisconsin. Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro has pleaded guilty in Georgia to his role in subverting the election.

There are fears of a potential repeat of this scenario in 2024, if Trump loses again. Documents returned to state election officials revealed that more than a dozen of those people are returning as potential voters this year.

4. Criticisms include national security and misinformation concerns

Some call the electoral college system undemocratic. Others point to the faithless elector problem, in which a state's electors vote against their state's popular vote preference.

Small vote margins often guarantee all the votes in key states. For example, in 2016, Trump won Michigan by just 13,080 votes (0.3%), Wisconsin by 27,257 votes (1.0%), and Pennsylvania by 68,236 votes (1.2%). This awarded Trump 46 electoral votes as well as victory in the presidential election.

This led Brookings Institution fellows Elaine Kamarck and Darrell M. West to conclude that purveyors of fake news do not need to persuade 99 percent of American voters to be influential, but simply a tiny fraction. [certain states] A vote shift of 1% or less, based on false narratives, would have changed the outcome.

Ryan Enos, a professor of government at Harvard University, told me that foreign adversaries interested in the outcome of U.S. elections are aware of how decentralized the system is and how chaos can be sowed by pressuring individual states. individuals.

5. Some want to abolish it

The process remains highly controversial and may result in a more tense political climate. Therefore, many people want to abolish it. West, a senior fellow in governance studies at Brookings, said the United States should get rid of the electoral college. He called it a relic established as an elite-based mechanism for choosing the president because [Americas founding fathers] did not trust the general public.

However, Sheri Berman, a political science professor at Barnard College, had a different view, saying that if you think different states should have a certain guaranteed level of representation regardless of their population, then design a system that gives them that. could be considered legitimate.

Ultimately, despite its unusual elements, Christine Stenglein, a research analyst at Brookings, believes that the Electoral College is part of the U.S. Constitution and therefore unlikely to change any time soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/us-election-how-does-the-electoral-college-voting-system-work-242283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos